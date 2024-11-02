Kowboy On Sherdog said: Hopefully it's better than Season 2 of House of Dragons Click to expand...

I’m rewatching season 2 right now.. it’s solid. The most annoying theme of season 2 imo is the constant ‘no one listens to me’ or ‘no one respects me’ coming from Aegon, Rhanera, Jace, and a few other characters.Also that chicken head with the bug eyes they casted to be Prince Dhaemons daughter that gets sent to the Vale is distracting and only seems to have one facial expressionSolid season with over all.. but yeah there’s some things that don’t sit well for sure