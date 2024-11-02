Movies Game of Thrones Movie Announced

Hopefully it's better than Season 2 of House of Dragons
 
I wanted to add a Poll (choose all that apply)with the questions :

1- Sure, I'll give this a chance...
2 - No, Do not want...
3 - This will do worse than the Entourage Movie...
4 - This will be a blockbuster

But i did not get a poll option that i could see.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
I’m rewatching season 2 right now.. it’s solid. The most annoying theme of season 2 imo is the constant ‘no one listens to me’ or ‘no one respects me’ coming from Aegon, Rhanera, Jace, and a few other characters.


Also that chicken head with the bug eyes they casted to be Prince Dhaemons daughter that gets sent to the Vale is distracting and only seems to have one facial expression


Solid season with over all.. but yeah there’s some things that don’t sit well for sure
 
I'll watch it when it comes to Max but that's about it
 
Germ prob begging WB brass to hire him as a co-writer. anything to not finish Winds
 
Bobby00 said:
If the movie is about erasing the last 2 seasons and replacing them with the movie im fine with that. Im not watching anything else of GOT until they rectify that vommit.
It sounds like it'll be in the same universe, but not much else. My guess is it won't be anything Stark/Lannister/Dany related and be about some sort of event from one of the other works.
 
