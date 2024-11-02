‘Game of Thrones’ Movie in Early Development at Warner Bros.
The studio has been quietly developing a film based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe as HBO/Max and Warner Bros. increasingly cross-pollinate the company's big fantasy titles.
Hopefully it's better than Season 2 of House of Dragons
If the movie is about erasing the last 2 seasons and replacing them with the movie im fine with that. Im not watching anything else of GOT until they rectify that vommit.
Yeah I’m not paying any mind to this until he gets a book published. Same with RothfussGerm prob begging WB brass to hire him as a co-writer. anything to not finish Winds
If the movie is about erasing the last 2 seasons and replacing them with the movie im fine with that. Im not watching anything else of GOT until they rectify that vommit.