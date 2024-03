Update: March 27, 2020



George Miller Considering Anya Taylor-Joy for FURIOSA Lead; Filming Could Begin in 2021

It’s been nearly five full years since director George Miller set the movie world on fire with, one of the ballsiest films ever made and easily one of the greatest movies of the past decade . A possible sequel was mired in legal troubles for a while, but last year, it seemed as if things were finally in place for not just one movie, but multiple Mad Max movies to get underway.Now a new report says Miller is actively holding auditions for aFuriosa prequel movie, which he hopes to begin shooting next year. One of the people he’s auditioned for the lead role?, andactress Anya Taylor-Joy.In a Variety article discussing the uncertainty of major upcoming blockbuster production dates, there’s an aside that will be of significant interest to disciples of Miller’sfilms:"Director George Miller, for instance, has been meeting with names including Anya Taylor-Joy for his ‘Furiousa’ [sic] spin-off, which he hopes to start shooting in 2021. Of course, Miller is making concessions to coronavirus — those auditions have taken place via Skype."Rumors of a Furiosa movie have been floating around since 2016, but this is the most concrete word yet that Miller is actually prioritizing it over the other planned Mad Max movies , one of which is supposed to be asequel calledThe director confirms to The Times his Furiosa movie is a prequel to, and for a time Miller was considering de-aging Theron. The effect would have been similar to Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” Miller said. “Despite the valiant attempts on ‘The Irishman,’ I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe.”“It’s a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of makingwith him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best, “ Theron admits to THR . “Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.”