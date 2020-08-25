Update: August 24, 2020



Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Eyed as the Male Lead for MAD MAX: FURIOSA

has exclusive casting details on theprequel centered around Imperator Furiosa, and it seems Warner Brothers is after Chris Hemsworth!George Miller’scould be heading into production very soon, as Warner Bros. is trying to lock down the male lead, a character known as Dementus:"[DEMENTUS] Lead Male (30 – 40). He is breathtakingly handsome. An angel’s face, scarred by adeep forehead wound stitched together with shiny chrome staples."The site has been told that Warner Bros. is very interested Chris Hemsworth for the role, but it’s not a done deal. Going from Tom Hardy to Chris Hemsworth is not a bad trade-off however. Based on the description, the Dementus character seems tailor made for theuniverse.Back in March, word first got out that George Miller was pursuing the Furiosa centeredspin-off as the next project in theuniverse and that Ana-Taylor Joy was being looked at for the leading role. Miller originally wanted to use similar VFX tech utilized inn to de-age Theron, but later nixed those plans.Link to the official Mad Max: Fury Road thread: