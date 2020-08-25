Movies FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA (Second Official Trailer, post #237)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Update: August 24, 2020

Chris Hemsworth Reportedly Eyed as the Male Lead for MAD MAX: FURIOSA

XVHHcKB.jpg


The Illuminerdi has exclusive casting details on the Mad Max prequel centered around Imperator Furiosa, and it seems Warner Brothers is after Chris Hemsworth!

George Miller’s Mad Max: Furiosa could be heading into production very soon, as Warner Bros. is trying to lock down the male lead, a character known as Dementus:

"[DEMENTUS] Lead Male (30 – 40). He is breathtakingly handsome. An angel’s face, scarred by a
deep forehead wound stitched together with shiny chrome staples."

The site has been told that Warner Bros. is very interested Chris Hemsworth for the role, but it’s not a done deal. Going from Tom Hardy to Chris Hemsworth is not a bad trade-off however. Based on the description, the Dementus character seems tailor made for the Mad Max universe.

Back in March, word first got out that George Miller was pursuing the Furiosa centered Fury Road spin-off as the next project in the Mad Max universe and that Ana-Taylor Joy was being looked at for the leading role. Miller originally wanted to use similar VFX tech utilized in The Irishman to de-age Theron, but later nixed those plans.

https://www.theilluminerdi.com/2020/08/24/chris-hemsworth-mad-max-furiosa/


Link to the official Mad Max: Fury Road thread:
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/mad-max-fury-road-dragonlords-review.1077787/
 
Update: March 27, 2020

George Miller Considering Anya Taylor-Joy for FURIOSA Lead; Filming Could Begin in 2021

MyHAy6K.jpg


It’s been nearly five full years since director George Miller set the movie world on fire with Mad Max: Fury Road, one of the ballsiest films ever made and easily one of the greatest movies of the past decade. A possible sequel was mired in legal troubles for a while, but last year, it seemed as if things were finally in place for not just one movie, but multiple Mad Max movies to get underway.

Now a new report says Miller is actively holding auditions for a Mad Max Furiosa prequel movie, which he hopes to begin shooting next year. One of the people he’s auditioned for the lead role? The Witch, Split, and Emma. actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

In a Variety article discussing the uncertainty of major upcoming blockbuster production dates, there’s an aside that will be of significant interest to disciples of Miller’s Mad Max films:

"Director George Miller, for instance, has been meeting with names including Anya Taylor-Joy for his ‘Furiousa’ [sic] spin-off, which he hopes to start shooting in 2021. Of course, Miller is making concessions to coronavirus — those auditions have taken place via Skype."

Rumors of a Furiosa movie have been floating around since 2016, but this is the most concrete word yet that Miller is actually prioritizing it over the other planned Mad Max movies, one of which is supposed to be a Fury Road sequel called Mad Max: The Wasteland.

The director confirms to The Times his Furiosa movie is a prequel to Fury Road, and for a time Miller was considering de-aging Theron. The effect would have been similar to Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” Miller said. “Despite the valiant attempts on ‘The Irishman,’ I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe.”

“It’s a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best, “ Theron admits to THR. “Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.”

https://www.slashfilm.com/furiosa-prequel-anya-taylor-joy/
 
Just watched fury road again last weekend. Damn it's so good. I thought George Miller was having contract disputes.
 
Is that the same chick from New Mutants? she's cute in a weird way.
 
Sakurabaism said:
Is that the same chick from New Mutants? she's cute in a weird way.
solid actress. She was very good in Split opposite McAvoy and her and McAvoy’s interactions were among the few decent to good aspects of the sequel, Glass.
 
What I want is a sequel where Tom Hardy is revealed as the feral kid and we meet grizzled old Mel Gibson like Harrison Ford in Blade Runner 2049.

But looks like we'll get some girl power and that's going to be risky without Theron herself infusing the power into the girl character. The wrong script and wrong actress and you get a girl power movie with a protagonist that exudes no inner power - Ghostbusters 2016, Star Wars sequel trilogy, etc.

They still might pull it off but who knows. Like Keva Rosenberg says, there are no guarantees.
 
Sure Charlize felt great to hear George Miller say that technology isn't advanced enough yet to make her look 20 years younger.
 
BisexualMMA said:
What I want is a sequel where Tom Hardy is revealed as the feral kid and we meet grizzled old Mel Gibson like Harrison Ford in Blade Runner 2049.

But looks like we'll get some girl power and that's going to be risky without Theron herself infusing the power into the girl character. The wrong script and wrong actress and you get a girl power movie with a protagonist that exudes no inner power - Ghostbusters 2016, Star Wars sequel trilogy, etc.

They still might pull it off but who knows. Like Keva Rosenberg says, there are no guarantees.
The feral kid grows up to be a tribe leader
 
Steve Rogers said:
Sure Charlize felt great to hear George Miller say that technology isn't advanced enough yet to make her look 20 years younger.
Yeah, must have sucked to hear but reality is reality. Still, I'm not sure why this Furiosa prequel is the thing to be prioritized. A Furiosa sequel would be at least as marketable and you wouldn't have to take any risks with the casting.

Charlize is a weirdo but there's no doubt she's up to the task of playing strong characters.
 
BisexualMMA said:
Yeah, must have sucked to hear but reality is reality. Still, I'm not sure why this Furiosa prequel is the thing to be prioritized. A Furiosa sequel would be at least as marketable and you wouldn't have to take any risks with the casting.

Charlize is a weirdo but there's no doubt she's up to the task of playing strong characters.
What do ya mean?
 
Why call it MadMax if they're not going to have the title character in it? And was there any clamor for more of the Furiosa character? She was one of the blandest parts of the movie. I'd rather see a film focused on the War Boys than her lame ass. At least they aren't bringing Theron back to stink up the film again, can't stand her at all.
 
