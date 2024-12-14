Fun Fedor & Randy facts

If Fedor hadn't gotten cut by an illegal strike from TK in rings he would've ended up fighting Randy Couture and then big Nog all in the same tournament.

I want to see that simulation
 
pamirec said:
I think Fedor would’ve subbed Handy.
In that RINGS tournament or around that time maybe, Valentijn did it.

Later in Randy's career, not so sure. Valentijn was the last to do it.

Not comparing Valentijn to Fedor by any means, just saying Randy obviously wasn't easy to submit later on. Fedor prob had a better chance of KOing him.
 
It would of have been a hell of a fight...

It would really depend on when they matched up in the tournament and how those fights played out because..Randy could go for days...not sure about Fedor...he never really needed to go into deep waters but a tournament almost always takes you there...mean while Randy lived for the moments where he could drag his opponents into difficult to trend waters and beat them down.


This fight above all others i wished happened...more then GSP vs Silva...more then Khabib vs Tony ferg ...

This would of been insane... especially prime for prime
 
Clark Rogers said:
In that RINGS tournament or around that time maybe, Valentijn did it.

Later in Randy's career, not so sure. Valentijn was the last to do it.

Not comparing Valentijn to Fedor by any means, just saying Randy obviously wasn't easy to submit later on. Fedor prob had a better chance of KOing him.
Barnett TKO’d Randy a couple of fights later. Fedor would have more than likely finished him.
 
