At least $1 billion of customer funds have vanished from collapsed crypto exchange FTX, according to two people familiar with the matter.



The exchange's founder Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research, the people told Reuters.



This is a big lose for Democrats because Sam Bankman-Fried was the second biggest donor after George Soros. Sam Bankman-Fried gave nearly 69 million dollars to Democrats in the midterm elections.



First of all, he is a piece of shit and hopefully gets butt fucked in prison for the rest of his life. I have invested money for a long time, and never had more than 500 bucks at a time in Crypto. I treated it like a hand of Black Jack. I made some money on the Doge and Shib run, but now would not touch Crypto with someone else's money. They did it to themselves, with too much shenanigans. Wallets getting hacked and just no regulation at all, which is what they wanted but it only encourages the criminal element. Also, I am sure the people who got fucked by the dude do not care about political points. They just want their money back.The angle should be with all the money keep him for staying at the Grey Bar Hotel. Dudes that tend to give politicians lots of money, tend to have a different judicial system than the Plebes. I will keep an eye on that part of the story.Secondly Shelden Adelson gave Donny 75 million and Donny gave his wife the Presidential Medal of Freedom. So Bankman-Fried was 6 million away from getting a medal for a chick he cream pies.