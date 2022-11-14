Crime FTX founder and big DNC donor covertly tranfers billions of funds into trading company update: 25 year sentence

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
5,529
Reaction score
9,770
https://www.reuters.com/markets/cur...ng-failed-crypto-firm-ftx-sources-2022-11-12/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zachev...ions-how-billionaires-fared-in-the-elections/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mattdu...man-fried-spent-tens-of-millions-on-politics/

At least $1 billion of customer funds have vanished from collapsed crypto exchange FTX, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The exchange's founder Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research, the people told Reuters.

This is a big lose for Democrats because Sam Bankman-Fried was the second biggest donor after George Soros. Sam Bankman-Fried gave nearly 69 million dollars to Democrats in the midterm elections.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/ftx-sa...the-crosshairs-of-u-s-prosecutors-11668398012

This is a pretty big story that is not getting a lot of attention. The founder used customer funds to finance risky buisness investments and could be criminal liable.
 
Last edited:
White Whale said:
https://www.reuters.com/markets/cur...ng-failed-crypto-firm-ftx-sources-2022-11-12/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zachev...ions-how-billionaires-fared-in-the-elections/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mattdu...man-fried-spent-tens-of-millions-on-politics/

At least $1 billion of customer funds have vanished from collapsed crypto exchange FTX, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The exchange's founder Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research, the people told Reuters.

This is a big lose for Democrats because Sam Bankman-Fried was the second biggest donor after George Soros. Sam Bankman-Fried gave nearly 69 million dollars to Democrats in the midterm elections.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/ftx-sa...the-crosshairs-of-u-s-prosecutors-11668398012

This is a pretty big story that is not getting a lot of attention. The founder used customer funds to finance risky buisness investments and could be criminal liable.
Click to expand...
Not getting a lot of attention? You live in a cave or something
 
Staph infection said:
He also donated a bunch to the DNC. The government gave billions to the Ukraine who then put it into FTX. Great way to put taxpayer dollars into the Democrats pockets.
Click to expand...
The implications are massive but I doubt we will see any big investigation due to many powerful politicians likely being involved.
 
Dude gave $70M to Democrats. He stole over $1 Billion. He conned them by being big on ESG, Global Warming, Regulations, etc. He told the Left everything they wanted to hear and then stole their money.

Edit: I changed the $30M number to $70M as more information has come out. This is a verifiable number at OpenSecrets.com that tracks all political spending it can.
 
Last edited:
White Whale said:
The implications are massive but I doubt we will see any big investigation due to many powerful politicians likely being involved.
Click to expand...

We wont see many investigations for FTX wasnt allowed to operate in the USA. Their donations dealt with trying to influence politicians so they could legislate for access to the USA market. Its been murmured for years how the crypto space has been doubling their political donations year after year for influence.

Overall its a really weird way for you to frame this topic. For the FTX story is a convoluted mess caused by corporate espionage and obscene leveraging.
 
White Whale said:
https://www.reuters.com/markets/cur...ng-failed-crypto-firm-ftx-sources-2022-11-12/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zachev...ions-how-billionaires-fared-in-the-elections/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mattdu...man-fried-spent-tens-of-millions-on-politics/

At least $1 billion of customer funds have vanished from collapsed crypto exchange FTX, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The exchange's founder Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research, the people told Reuters.

This is a big lose for Democrats because Sam Bankman-Fried was the second biggest donor after George Soros. Sam Bankman-Fried gave nearly 69 million dollars to Democrats in the midterm elections.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/ftx-sa...the-crosshairs-of-u-s-prosecutors-11668398012

This is a pretty big story that is not getting a lot of attention. The founder used customer funds to finance risky buisness investments and could be criminal liable.
Click to expand...
First of all, he is a piece of shit and hopefully gets butt fucked in prison for the rest of his life. I have invested money for a long time, and never had more than 500 bucks at a time in Crypto. I treated it like a hand of Black Jack. I made some money on the Doge and Shib run, but now would not touch Crypto with someone else's money. They did it to themselves, with too much shenanigans. Wallets getting hacked and just no regulation at all, which is what they wanted but it only encourages the criminal element. Also, I am sure the people who got fucked by the dude do not care about political points. They just want their money back.
The angle should be with all the money keep him for staying at the Grey Bar Hotel. Dudes that tend to give politicians lots of money, tend to have a different judicial system than the Plebes. I will keep an eye on that part of the story.
Secondly Shelden Adelson gave Donny 75 million and Donny gave his wife the Presidential Medal of Freedom. So Bankman-Fried was 6 million away from getting a medal for a chick he cream pies.
 
White Whale said:
The implications are massive but I doubt we will see any big investigation due to many powerful politicians likely being involved.
Click to expand...
Yeah this will be out of the news cycle in a few days and the simple folk will be distracted by the next Karen or cop related issue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,894
Messages
55,314,868
Members
174,733
Latest member
Bob Gnuheart

Share this page

Back
Top