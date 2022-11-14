White Whale
https://www.reuters.com/markets/cur...ng-failed-crypto-firm-ftx-sources-2022-11-12/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/zachev...ions-how-billionaires-fared-in-the-elections/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/mattdu...man-fried-spent-tens-of-millions-on-politics/
At least $1 billion of customer funds have vanished from collapsed crypto exchange FTX, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The exchange's founder Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research, the people told Reuters.
This is a big lose for Democrats because Sam Bankman-Fried was the second biggest donor after George Soros. Sam Bankman-Fried gave nearly 69 million dollars to Democrats in the midterm elections.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/ftx-sa...the-crosshairs-of-u-s-prosecutors-11668398012
This is a pretty big story that is not getting a lot of attention. The founder used customer funds to finance risky buisness investments and could be criminal liable.
