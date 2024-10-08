PEB
FTX will pay 16 billion dollars back to holders of the investment. Here is my problem crypto currency trading still not completely legal an even so this is a risky investment. This is not the stock market with some level of control.
FTX could climb out of this insolvency an people are mad about the settlement because bitcoin is 3 times higher now.
