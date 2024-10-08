Economy FTX agreed to pay off investors

FTX will pay 16 billion dollars back to holders of the investment. Here is my problem crypto currency trading still not completely legal an even so this is a risky investment. This is not the stock market with some level of control.

FTX could climb out of this insolvency an people are mad about the settlement because bitcoin is 3 times higher now.
 
Cool story bro , at least post a 1 hour video of some random guy talking about it on YouTube
 
Source ?
You guys want to trade in crypto an don't know how to type FTX inside of a Google search bar?



www.prnewswire.com

FTX Receives U.S. Bankruptcy Court Confirmation of its Plan of Reorganization

/PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com) and its affiliated debtors ("FTX" or the "Debtors") today announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court...
www.prnewswire.com www.prnewswire.com

www.cryptoglobe.com

FTX Customers to Receive Full Repayment After Court Clears $16.5B Plan

FTX will repay $16.5B to customers after its collapse, with shareholders potentially receiving part of $1B in seized assets. Learn about this court-approved repayment plan.
www.cryptoglobe.com www.cryptoglobe.com
 
Who said about me wanting to trade anything ?

You posted a news common practice, courtesy and sense is to at least post the source.
 
