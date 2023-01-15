Season 3 of “From” comes out on Sept 22.



The first two seasons are streaming on Prime Video right now, so perfect time to binge.



It’s an intriguing show about people who get trapped in a supernatural town that they can’t leave, that is filled with evil humanoid creatures that come out at night to kill.



It’s similar to Lost, but with a heavy focus on the horror elements. I can’t say much more about it because no one has any idea what’s actually going on yet. The first two seasons introduce a multitude of questions, and season 3 is supposed to start giving some answers.



It’s worth a watch. It’s one of the few good horror shows out right now so I’ve stuck with it.