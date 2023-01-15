Television From

Anybody seen the TV show "From"?

Any thoughts about it?
I am now at episode 5 and it started to become kind of slow
 
It’s okay

the second season premiers in a few months so I say stick with it
 
Season 3 of “From” comes out on Sept 22.

The first two seasons are streaming on Prime Video right now, so perfect time to binge.

It’s an intriguing show about people who get trapped in a supernatural town that they can’t leave, that is filled with evil humanoid creatures that come out at night to kill.

It’s similar to Lost, but with a heavy focus on the horror elements. I can’t say much more about it because no one has any idea what’s actually going on yet. The first two seasons introduce a multitude of questions, and season 3 is supposed to start giving some answers.

It’s worth a watch. It’s one of the few good horror shows out right now so I’ve stuck with it.
 
MDoza said:
Season 3 of “From” comes out on Sept 22.

The first two seasons are streaming on Prime Video right now, so perfect time to binge.

It’s an intriguing show about people who get trapped in a supernatural town that they can’t leave, that is filled with evil humanoid creatures that come out at night to kill.

It’s similar to Lost, but with a heavy focus on the horror elements. I can’t say much more about it because no one has any idea what’s actually going on yet. The first two seasons introduce a multitude of questions, and season 3 is supposed to start giving some answers.

It’s worth a watch. It’s one of the few good horror shows out right now so I’ve stuck with it.
It’s a fun show, and I absolutely love the opening theme song for the show
 
I like it, but it just piles on the questions and what-ifs. Every time you think something is going to be answered or you are going to get some insight... nope.

Ready for the new season, as I've read that there will be at least some answers as to what is going on.
 
I just started rewatching it. Season 1 is better than season 2 still a fun show
 
