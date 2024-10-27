FREE Sunday MMA Live now (LHW Grand Prix): Levels Fight League 14 in Amsterdam, Oct. 27 at 12pm ET / 9am PT, PBP Discussion

Who wins the LFL one-night LHW Grand Prix?

BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
1730047960602.jpeg


Levels Fight League 14

Sun. 27.10.2024 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT / 18:00 CET
U.S. Broadcast: FREE to watch on LFL’s Youtube-channel, and on Viaplay in some countries
Location: Mediahaven Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Number of MMA Bouts: 12


Full Fightcard:

1730047553609.jpeg


How to Watch:

Available for FREE on LFL’s Youtube-channel:
www.youtube.com

Levels Fight League

The Home of Dutch MMA! Levels Fight League is a European Mixed Martial Arts Promotion based in the Netherlands. We are committed to growing the sport at the amateur and pro levels, providing a platform for the most promising talents in Europe to showcase their skills. Our goal is to provide you...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com
(if someone could post the Youtube-link that would be awesome, as it’s not available for me in Sweden)

Or on Viaplay in the UK, the Benelux, the Nordics, and the Baltics:

1730049133112.jpeg


5K Max Point Throwdown Bonus:






Commentary Team:



1730049183456.jpeg


Enjoy the hostilities Sherbro’s, BINK :cool:

lmao Tchinkhniachvili is the super hairy one too???

@BoxerMaurits would you ever grapple w a guy like that thatahahahahaha
 
HHJ said:
lmao Tchinkhniachvili is the super hairy one too???

@BoxerMaurits would you ever grapple w a guy like that thatahahahahaha
Click to expand...
Hahahah, well why not, can atleast give it a shot, no?🤣
He’s a stud though, beat Clyde Brunswijk in his last fight.

The Irish guy that is fighting now, Tiarnan, is the little brother of UFC-fighter Caolan Loughran 🇮🇪
 
HHJ said:
Merab Dvalishvili: yeah my name is like really tough for you westerners I guess


Nika Tchinkhniachvili: hold my drink
Click to expand...
Georgian name I always found very easy to pronounce as someone who grew up speaking english and German. Probably cause anglos do not have those ch and sch sounds in their language.
 
ff said:
I'm invested even though I don't know anything about this show
Click to expand...
Cool !

Well, Levels Fight League (LFL) is a Dutch-based Mixed Martial Arts promotion that provides a platform for up-and-coming prospects to showcase their skills, acting as a gateway to the major leagues.
LFL aims to establish itself as one of the leading promotions in Europe over time.
Founded in 2021, the organization has already produced UFC fighters like Bolaji Oki and Mario Pinto.
 
GreenGorilla said:
Georgian name I always found very easy to pronounce as someone who grew up speaking english and German. Probably cause anglos do not have those ch and sch sounds in their language.
Click to expand...
Sure, its not THAT hard, but at least Dvalishvili rolls off the tounge better lol
 
The semi-finals of the LFL Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix (with the LHW-belt on the line) are coming up next.

Some of the previous action you may have missed:





 
That Dagestani took this Grand Prix opportunity on three days notice, good showing!
 
HHJ said:
Sure, its not THAT hard, but at least Dvalishvili rolls off the tounge better lol
Click to expand...
My last name has z and a y in it so my perspective might not be reflective of the wider populus.
 
Magomedov and Byfield proceed to the GP-final.
Two wrestlers, will be interesting.
 
