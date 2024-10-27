Levels Fight League 14 in Amsterdam, Oct. 27 at 12pm ET / 9am PT, PBP Discussion

BoxerMaurits
Levels Fight League 14
Sun. 27.10.2024 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT / 18:00 CET
U.S. Broadcast: FREE to watch on LFL’s Youtube-channel, and on Viaplay in some countries
Location: Mediahaven Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Number of MMA Bouts: 12
Full Fightcard:
How to Watch:
Available for FREE on LFL’s Youtube-channel:
Levels Fight League
The Home of Dutch MMA! Levels Fight League is a European Mixed Martial Arts Promotion based in the Netherlands. We are committed to growing the sport at the amateur and pro levels, providing a platform for the most promising talents in Europe to showcase their skills. Our goal is to provide you...
www.youtube.com
Or on Viaplay in the UK, the Benelux, the Nordics, and the Baltics:
5K Max Point Throwdown Bonus:
Commentary Team:
Enjoy the hostilities Sherbro's, BINK
@Liverkick-king56
@samuelsoncast
@StonedLemur
@GreenGorilla
@Trabaho
@Tayski
@Platinum
@BFoe
@ChimRichalds
@Eternalwarriorking
@Langinbang187
@drbolony
@cereal gan
@Caicara
@Robbocop
@OldBoy91
@PaddyO'malley
@Blanqa Blanqua
@Dude Incredible
@IronGolem007
@ThereIsNoSpoon
@BroRogan
@CatchtheseHands
@Mohawk Banditó
@Sasha
@Icanseeu
@Ace70 V2
@Paolo Delutis
@FrappeDuRocma
@SalvadorAllende
@Doughie99
@MCDojoMMA
@Pancake Sprawl
@Wormwood
@Sanctus
@Richard Fannin
@KID Yamamoto
@John12
@careto
@Dirty Frank
@UFCIsNOTRigged
@Jean-MMA
@ExitLUPin
@John makfresshi
@ICHEERTHEBULL
@Bobby Boulders
@World eater
@legedema
@TempleoftheDog
@KDR by RNC
@don't ask
@TJ Dillashank
@wwkirk
@MarloStanfield
@TXstriker
@Dr. Rose
@xhaydenx
@Davidjacksonjones
@TCE
@Milenkovic
@jeff7b9
@WoozyFailGuy
@Poirierfan
@Ares Black
@Simple Southerner
@Prince Nephilim
@TorontoTO
@Jon!
@deanambrose
@textwarrior
@Iroh
@Killer Kadoogan
@spinup
@Koala
@Koya
@Trupsi
@amok attitude
@Rum that Chimay-Leffe
@I.Broke.The.Bat!
@Gohel
@frontkick1
@Bubzeh
@Gamer007
@pride_rules
@Thesnake101
@Frode Falch
@Dillydilly
@Substance Abuse
@Doctor Grudge
@helax
@VinceF
@Reb
@HHJ
@Banana Tree's Nemesis
@mjfan23
@aerius
@Thundarr
@GordoBarraBJJ
@Schoolboy Q
@balkanbomber85
@Th3 Gr38 1
@GolovKing
@Travis Alexander
@Bushwhacker B
@Sms_productions713
@stronghulk
@sandokan83
@Number 8
@Pepy
@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
@Overeem
@ColombianFist
@dog y
@Prick_Flair
@Marko Polo
@ryun253
@2004 account
@MEAN357
@The_Renaissance
@C0NCH3TO
@FlowchartRog
@cmw43
@JonnyBonesPharmacist
@haysus31
@Young Calf Kick
@Rizin
@RicardinhoPT
@Kowboy On Sherdog
@TacticalTijs
@GiganticMeat
@Luthien
@Speedy1
@markys00
@that Indian
@legedema
@weaselkenievil
@Neck&Neck
@TriangleMonkey
@Buff
@Reach4theSky
@SenorFranko
@Jonny Ninja
@Kovalev's "Man Bag"
@MMALOPEZ
@svmr_db
@Violent Violin
@Kryptt
@Hellowhosthat
@HuskySamoan
@BEATDOWNS
