Frank Mir - With Today's Judges, BJ Won the Fight Easily against GSP

Think he's just saying that because BJ is right there. It was a very close fight, but my recollection of it was BJ clearly winning round 1 in the standup, but then GSP wrestling/controlling BJ in rounds 2 and 3. Those rounds were closer, but GSP won them, so the total fight would be 2-1 in my book
 
I'm afraid not. The damage to GSP's face was from 2 things: an eye poke, and an uppercut that shaved his nose at a painful angle; GSP was having a hard time seeing after the eye poke in that first round.

Frank acts like it was Pride judging or something, and it never was. The 10-point must system rewards winners of rounds as it always has in boxing or MMA. Judging was not drastically different then. Moderately maybe, but there was NOT more quality judging in those days, there were lots of shitty decisions then also.
 
well GSP wouldn't have fought the same way tough if the rules were different, so it's really irrelevant who would've won according to different made up rules "if knees to a downed opponent were allowed" "if there was no time limit", fighters fight and win according to the rules known by both of them, those arguments are always stupid
 
