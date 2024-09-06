News Francis Ngannou turned 38-years-old today

Is he still in his prime?

Probably not, but at HW, with his power, he still has a good 2-3 years left imo, maybe more. Power goes last
 
Makes you wonder how much greater his career could've been if he had been able to start MMA earlier
 
This guy is gonna be broke looking for work in no time. Might I suggest working with Tj grant, Goran relić, Andy wang, and Rustam khabilov in the frozen salt mines of northern Nova Scotia?
 
He could be another Yoel type. Yoel didn't even enter the UFC until he was 36. Both seem like freaks of nature not subject to the limits of normal men.

Either way due to his boxing fights he's probably already the richest MMA fighter ever outside of Conor.
 
A message from Ngannou for those who voted no...

84ae5341-a0a2-4a13-bc21-56ae66422a29_text.gif
 
His prime ended when Joshua cold cocked him back to MMA.
 
I could see him getting absolutely crushed in his PFL debut. His run could easily be over. He's made a lot of money and the age and motivation are start to play a factor.
 
