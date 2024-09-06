BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,802
- Reaction score
- 39,763
You're an old man, but you're a good person...that counts for a lot sir.It's fun where you reach the age where people are like look at this decrepit old man, his best days far behind him. And you're like wat a minute are we talkin about that dude that's YOUNGER than me?
Oh, cool.
It's fun where you reach the age where people are like look at this decrepit old man, his best days far behind him. And you're like wat a minute are we talkin about that dude that's YOUNGER than me?
Oh, cool.