Wormwood
Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2008
- Messages
- 5,228
- Reaction score
- 9,905
After getting knocked out in his 2nd boxing match, Ngannou hinted at putting off mma for another boxing match.
“What’s next for me? Maybe a third boxing match,” Ngannou said on his YouTube channel. “I feel like boxing owes me something now. I have to regain what boxing took from me. I think my ego will not let me step back and let this go like this without doing everything to reinstall and prove to the world that I am the man of this job.
“I can do it, you know. I slipped, but I didn’t fall. I stumbled, but I didn’t fall. I think if I go back, train, learn from it and use it as an advantage and experience for my personal growth, for my professional growth, I think it will not be a loss. I will be able to reverse it and make it a victory – a life victory, not only a sports victory.”
Will Francis ever fight in an mma match again? Seems iffy to me.
full article:
“What’s next for me? Maybe a third boxing match,” Ngannou said on his YouTube channel. “I feel like boxing owes me something now. I have to regain what boxing took from me. I think my ego will not let me step back and let this go like this without doing everything to reinstall and prove to the world that I am the man of this job.
“I can do it, you know. I slipped, but I didn’t fall. I stumbled, but I didn’t fall. I think if I go back, train, learn from it and use it as an advantage and experience for my personal growth, for my professional growth, I think it will not be a loss. I will be able to reverse it and make it a victory – a life victory, not only a sports victory.”
Will Francis ever fight in an mma match again? Seems iffy to me.
full article:
Francis Ngannou hints MMA might stay on hold: ‘I feel like boxing owes me something now’
Francis Ngannou is seeking redemption in the ring.
www.yahoo.com