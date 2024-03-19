Rumored Francis Ngannou Might Put MMA on Hold for Another Boxing Match

Wormwood

Wormwood

Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2008
Messages
5,228
Reaction score
9,905
After getting knocked out in his 2nd boxing match, Ngannou hinted at putting off mma for another boxing match.

“What’s next for me? Maybe a third boxing match,” Ngannou said on his YouTube channel. “I feel like boxing owes me something now. I have to regain what boxing took from me. I think my ego will not let me step back and let this go like this without doing everything to reinstall and prove to the world that I am the man of this job.

“I can do it, you know. I slipped, but I didn’t fall. I stumbled, but I didn’t fall. I think if I go back, train, learn from it and use it as an advantage and experience for my personal growth, for my professional growth, I think it will not be a loss. I will be able to reverse it and make it a victory – a life victory, not only a sports victory.”

Will Francis ever fight in an mma match again? Seems iffy to me.

full article:
www.yahoo.com

Francis Ngannou hints MMA might stay on hold: ‘I feel like boxing owes me something now’

Francis Ngannou is seeking redemption in the ring.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
 
Wormwood said:
After getting knocked out in his 2nd boxing match, Ngannou hinted at putting off mma for another boxing match.

“What’s next for me? Maybe a third boxing match,” Ngannou said on his YouTube channel. “I feel like boxing owes me something now. I have to regain what boxing took from me. I think my ego will not let me step back and let this go like this without doing everything to reinstall and prove to the world that I am the man of this job.

“I can do it, you know. I slipped, but I didn’t fall. I stumbled, but I didn’t fall. I think if I go back, train, learn from it and use it as an advantage and experience for my personal growth, for my professional growth, I think it will not be a loss. I will be able to reverse it and make it a victory – a life victory, not only a sports victory.”

Will Francis ever fight in an mma match again? Seems iffy to me.

full article:
www.yahoo.com

Francis Ngannou hints MMA might stay on hold: ‘I feel like boxing owes me something now’

Francis Ngannou is seeking redemption in the ring.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
Click to expand...

Ok.

Not interested at this point.
 
Francis-Ngannou-Anthony-Joshua-KO-Boxing-Pros-react.jpg.webp
 
He should. MMA is a fringe sport that no one cares about. The athletes are severely underpaid and the fighters are on the bottom of the professional athlete totem pole.
 
He needs to do right by the PFL. This is starting to look bad, and he was delusional about how the fight went too.

On another note, I can't stand Ariel always looking for opportunities to count these dudes' money so that he can shit on the UFC. Smh!
 
I understand the the confidence he has in himself. He’s a pro fighter, he better have confidence, but “Slip, but didn’t fall”? He was destroyed and showed no sign’s of anything that would make me think he could make an impact in the boxing world amongst the elites
 
Ngannou will do whatever the fuck he wants to, lol.

It's funny watching posters get butthurt because he's free and not under the UFC's thumb. Guaranteed if Conor or Jones announced a boxing crossover, everyone would be shilling how good it is for the sport and how accomplished they are as fighters.

Good on Frank for finally getting paid. How he earns it is his business.
 
Wormwood said:
After getting knocked out in his 2nd boxing match, Ngannou hinted at putting off mma for another boxing match.

“What’s next for me? Maybe a third boxing match,” Ngannou said on his YouTube channel. “I feel like boxing owes me something now. I have to regain what boxing took from me. I think my ego will not let me step back and let this go like this without doing everything to reinstall and prove to the world that I am the man of this job.

“I can do it, you know. I slipped, but I didn’t fall. I stumbled, but I didn’t fall. I think if I go back, train, learn from it and use it as an advantage and experience for my personal growth, for my professional growth, I think it will not be a loss. I will be able to reverse it and make it a victory – a life victory, not only a sports victory.”

Will Francis ever fight in an mma match again? Seems iffy to me.

full article:
www.yahoo.com

Francis Ngannou hints MMA might stay on hold: ‘I feel like boxing owes me something now’

Francis Ngannou is seeking redemption in the ring.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com
Click to expand...
giphy.gif
 
How much negotiation power does he have now after getting folded like a lawn chair in less than 2 rounds? He doesn't carry that "what if" mystique he had after the Fury fight now.

Will still probably get paid a lot more than any PFL contract though.
 
That Dubai/Boxing money hit different lol. Props to Francis for mlescaping Dana's grip and making a ton of money
 
So why isn't Francis being called out for ducking the dudes in the PFL <{nope}>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Media Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua in Africa? Why Didn't UFC Pull the Trigger?
Replies
14
Views
1K
Siver!
Siver!
20falarVerdades
Media Bloomberg: MMA Star Ngannou’s $10 Million Boxing Payday Continues Shakeup
Replies
2
Views
398
pick999
pick999

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,233
Messages
55,266,663
Members
174,714
Latest member
F5CHAMPIONSHIP

Share this page

Back
Top