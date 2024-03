Francis Ngannou hints MMA might stay on hold: ‘I feel like boxing owes me something now’ Francis Ngannou is seeking redemption in the ring.

After getting knocked out in his 2nd boxing match, Ngannou hinted at putting off mma for another boxing match.“What’s next for me? Maybe a third boxing match,” Ngannou said on his YouTube channel . “I feel like boxing owes me something now. I have to regain what boxing took from me. I think my ego will not let me step back and let this go like this without doing everything to reinstall and prove to the world that I am the man of this job.“I can do it, you know. I slipped, but I didn’t fall. I stumbled, but I didn’t fall. I think if I go back, train, learn from it and use it as an advantage and experience for my personal growth, for my professional growth, I think it will not be a loss. I will be able to reverse it and make it a victory – a life victory, not only a sports victory.”Will Francis ever fight in an mma match again? Seems iffy to me.full article: