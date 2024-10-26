Media Francis Ngannou goes absolutely OFF on Dana White

i don't know. didn't someone ask Dana about Ngannou and that's why he talked about him? good for Francis, but he's also a bullshitter too. where's PFL Africa? where's Jake Paul and the fighter union? where is "i'm fighting for ALL fighters"? my dude got his bag and bounced lol.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
i don't know. didn't someone ask Dana about Ngannou and that's why he talked about him? good for Francis, but he's also a bullshitter too. where's PFL Africa? where's Jake Paul and the fighter union? where is "i'm fighting for ALL fighters"? my dude got his bag and bounced lol.
Click to expand...

You want PFL Africa to happen in a year? Come on.

Francis fought out his contract despite the UFC stacking everything against him and trying to kick the literal heavyweight champion of the world out the door on his way out.

Dude is a self made multimillionaire who started from nothing, the guy is an inspiration.
 
“Francis is all about the money.”
-Dana Frederick White Jr

That quote negates any other word that comes out of Dana’s mouth. If Dana’s statement about making more money in the UFC was true, and Francis was all about the money, why tf would Francis leave the alleged more money from the UFC?
 
BoxerMaurits said:
And I think he’s fucking right. Just give the man his credits and move on, it’s not that hard.

Swipe for the video:

Click to expand...

About time, Dana's a piece of shit for lying about Francis. Dana's on video saying that Jones was scared to fight Francis because Jones wanted Deontay Wilder money. It's like Dana doesn't even know he's on video saying this. Now that Francis is gone the narrative has completely flipped into this big lie. What's really infuriating is you got numbnuts on here repeating Dana's lie. I hate that mother fucker, I really do.
 
Last edited:
rjmbrd said:
You want PFL Africa to happen in a year? Come on.

Francis fought out his contract despite the UFC stacking everything against him and trying to kick the literal heavyweight champion of the world out the door on his way out.

Dude is a self made multimillionaire who started from nothing, the guy is an inspiration.
Click to expand...

why do people always bring up his back story when there's any criticism of Ngannou? yeah yeah we all know he crossed the desert and went to France and all that. i'm just simply asking, where is it? you know, i'm not asking for it to happen, i'm asking why is all news dead on it once Ngannou boxed Fury? also where is the fighter's union? where is Jake Paul teaming up with Ngannou to get the money for the fighters? also why can't it happen in a year? they got Saudi money.

everybody here acts like you gotta pick a side and that one guy is pure evil and the other guy is a saint. the reality is nobody is like that.
 
The Ngannou situation probably took a few years off Danas life.

Consider GSP too and Dana has a decade left tops
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
No type out the text instead!
Click to expand...
<LikeReally5>
Don't understand cliffs, do ya

There are cliffs on the post image (clear as day),
and subtitles on the video (clear as day)
which is under a minute.

This isn't a YouTube re-post.
Which would require cliffs.
 
If my new job paid me more than my old job and I got word that my old boss was bad mouthing me I wouldn't care. Like seriously...
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
why do people always bring up his back story when there's any criticism of Ngannou? yeah yeah we all know he crossed the desert and went to France and all that. i'm just simply asking, where is it? you know, i'm not asking for it to happen, i'm asking why is all news dead on it once Ngannou boxed Fury? also where is the fighter's union? where is Jake Paul teaming up with Ngannou to get the money for the fighters? also why can't it happen in a year? they got Saudi money.

everybody here acts like you gotta pick a side and that one guy is pure evil and the other guy is a saint. the reality is nobody is like that.
Click to expand...

People tend to use sports forums to state their likes/Dislikes...Crazy I know !!
 
marquel.jpg


Wonder who this mysterious Vegas area code message came from the day Francis fought Gane with a torn MCL and damaged ACL.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
i don't know. didn't someone ask Dana about Ngannou and that's why he talked about him? good for Francis, but he's also a bullshitter too. where's PFL Africa? where's Jake Paul and the fighter union? where is "i'm fighting for ALL fighters"? my dude got his bag and bounced lol.
Click to expand...
I mean, Francis says here exactly what Dana could have said, but didn't. He still chose the answer he chose cuz he's bitter
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,515
Messages
56,394,584
Members
175,198
Latest member
suededragon

Share this page

Back
Top