And I think he’s fucking right. Just give the man his credits and move on, it’s not that hard.
Swipe for the video:
i don't know. didn't someone ask Dana about Ngannou and that's why he talked about him? good for Francis, but he's also a bullshitter too. where's PFL Africa? where's Jake Paul and the fighter union? where is "i'm fighting for ALL fighters"? my dude got his bag and bounced lol.
You want PFL Africa to happen in a year? Come on.
Francis fought out his contract despite the UFC stacking everything against him and trying to kick the literal heavyweight champion of the world out the door on his way out.
Dude is a self made multimillionaire who started from nothing, the guy is an inspiration.
No type out the text instead!
why do people always bring up his back story when there's any criticism of Ngannou? yeah yeah we all know he crossed the desert and went to France and all that. i'm just simply asking, where is it? you know, i'm not asking for it to happen, i'm asking why is all news dead on it once Ngannou boxed Fury? also where is the fighter's union? where is Jake Paul teaming up with Ngannou to get the money for the fighters? also why can't it happen in a year? they got Saudi money.
everybody here acts like you gotta pick a side and that one guy is pure evil and the other guy is a saint. the reality is nobody is like that.
I mean, Francis says here exactly what Dana could have said, but didn't. He still chose the answer he chose cuz he's bitteri don't know. didn't someone ask Dana about Ngannou and that's why he talked about him? good for Francis, but he's also a bullshitter too. where's PFL Africa? where's Jake Paul and the fighter union? where is "i'm fighting for ALL fighters"? my dude got his bag and bounced lol.