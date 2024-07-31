Fourteen Year Member, Ninth Post.

For The Hardcores Experience the brutal and captivating world of fighting

I've been a member here since 2010 and believe it or not, have posted a grand total of 8 times. The primary reason for that is I'm a member of the Underground, and everyone knows when you're a member there, it takes all of your time. Sherdog has a long history in the sport and I have used it as a resource for my writing. I wanted to use it to share some information with everyone, in the hopes that it will be received well. I started a website about a year ago called For The Hardcores, where I talk about old school fighters, break down fights, cover careers, etc.... most of it is 90s to early 2000s. I plan to expand into Kickboxing and Muay Thai, as well as various TMAs that I feel are interesting enough.My plan for this is to write cool shit about fighting that would interest hardcore fans of the sport, given the direction of media coverage and content into a more mass-appeal approach. Part of the plan is also educating casual observers about the origins of MMA, which in turns preserves its history. My goal with this thread is to share this website with everyone here and receive feedback on its content, good or bad. Either way, share with your buddies. Thanks for listening.P.S. I just moved to this redesigned site so please disregard the "about" page, as I have not updated it yet.