Former WEC title challenger Hiromitsu Miura dead at 43

In a statement shared on social media, Miura’s family announced Tuesday that he “passed away suddenly” on Oct. 26 after battling acute leukemia since mid-September.
Miura doubled as both a professional mixed martial artist and boxer, competing mostly in his native Japan.
American fans may remember Miura (13-8) from his five appearances in WEC during the late 2000s. That included a fourth-round TKO loss to then-welterweight champion Carlos Condit on Aug. 3, 2008 at WEC 35. Widely considered one of the best fights in WEC history, Miura gave Condit a run for his money in an all-action affair before he was eventually stopped with punches.
So sad to hear. Far too young. RIP. His fight with Condit is one of my favourite fights of all time. His fight with Condit is listed in my 'greatest fights of all time' list: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...derrated-gems-with-absolute-classics.4178063/
