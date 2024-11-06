Former WEC title challenger Hiromitsu Miura dead at 43

R.I.P



Leukaemia is a monster

I was in the leukaemia ward for a month to get some treatment and it was like a cancer prison

They have to lock everything down and you can’t even leave the ward

It’s on its own floor with special ventilation system separate from rest of the hospital

Any visitors coming in is screened cuz any sickness or cold could wipe out the whole ward

A girl I know came in to see me brought in some chrysanthemum flowers and she had to throw them out, wasn’t allowed to bring them in

It was a depressing place

It was by far the hardest cancer treatment I’ve had and probably the worst experience of my life

At one point I didn’t think I was going to survive the night, my blood counts got so low that my body went into shock and I lost my vision for a little while

There was a lot of hot young nurses there though