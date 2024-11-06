Former WEC title challenger Hiromitsu Miura dead at 43

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
20,556
Reaction score
20,730
In a statement shared on social media, Miura’s family announced Tuesday that he “passed away suddenly” on Oct. 26 after battling acute leukemia since mid-September.

Miura doubled as both a professional mixed martial artist and boxer, competing mostly in his native Japan.

American fans may remember Miura (13-8) from his five appearances in WEC during the late 2000s. That included a fourth-round TKO loss to then-welterweight champion Carlos Condit on Aug. 3, 2008 at WEC 35. Widely considered one of the best fights in WEC history, Miura gave Condit a run for his money in an all-action affair before he was eventually stopped with punches.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Former WEC title challenger Hiromitsu Miura dead at 43

Hiromitsu Miura is best known for being one half of one of the most memorable fights in WEC history against Carlos Condit.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com

So sad to hear. Far too young. RIP. His fight with Condit is one of my favourite fights of all time. His fight with Condit is listed in my 'greatest fights of all time' list: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...derrated-gems-with-absolute-classics.4178063/
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Very sad news. RIP
Click to expand...
Kitty Newman. There is this little store that was always there, since before I was born! Since the 50s!
Yesterday I went there, but the place was totally empty. I found out that the owner died on Sunday. He was almost 100 years of age and still ran his store since the 50s. A ww2 Veteran. He had nobody left but the store and so when he died they just cleaned it out.
 
R.I.P

Leukaemia is a monster
I was in the leukaemia ward for a month to get some treatment and it was like a cancer prison
They have to lock everything down and you can’t even leave the ward
It’s on its own floor with special ventilation system separate from rest of the hospital
Any visitors coming in is screened cuz any sickness or cold could wipe out the whole ward
A girl I know came in to see me brought in some chrysanthemum flowers and she had to throw them out, wasn’t allowed to bring them in
It was a depressing place
It was by far the hardest cancer treatment I’ve had and probably the worst experience of my life
At one point I didn’t think I was going to survive the night, my blood counts got so low that my body went into shock and I lost my vision for a little while
There was a lot of hot young nurses there though
 
Luthien said:
Kitty Newman. There is this little store that was always there, since before I was born! Since the 50s!
Yesterday I went there, but the place was totally empty. I found out that the owner died on Sunday. He was almost 100 years of age and still ran his store since the 50s. A ww2 Veteran. He had nobody left but the store and so when he died they just cleaned it out.
Click to expand...
That is heart breaking and sad, stores like that are a huge part of the community and gives the area some soul and identity. Hopefully a new family run store will open and they will put a little sign on the wall in respect of him. Sounds like a great guy.

That reminds me of a seafood restaurant that I always used to go to which was a family run business, husband and wife and their kids and then grandkids all worked there, but I guess they lost a lot of money during Covid and they were taken over by a chain, and its not the same, nothing is the same anymore, the quality of service and food. The staff turnover is constant, seems to have lots of new staff after every few months, just random teenagers. All in all its a shame.
 
Neck&Neck said:
R.I.P

Leukaemia is a monster
I was in the leukaemia ward for a month to get some treatment and it was like a cancer prison
They have to lock everything down and you can’t even leave the ward
It’s on its own floor with special ventilation system separate from rest of the hospital
Any visitors coming in is screened cuz any sickness or cold could wipe out the whole ward
A girl I know came in to see me brought in some chrysanthemum flowers and she had to throw them out, wasn’t allowed to bring them in
It was a depressing place
It was by far the hardest cancer treatment I’ve had and probably the worst experience of my life
At one point I didn’t think I was going to survive the night, my blood counts got so low that my body went into shock and I lost my vision for a little while
There was a lot of hot young nurses there though
Click to expand...
Glad you pulled through my dude. And, uh, glad there were lots of hot young nurses around while you thought you were going to die and going blind ;)
 
the speed of diagnosis to death...

not regular cancer. this is turbo cancer

this doesn't look like a death by natural causes
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,538
Messages
56,459,138
Members
175,232
Latest member
cold_spring_harbor

Share this page

Back
Top