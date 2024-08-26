Zach The Maniac
The news was broke by his brother on Facebook and confirmed by many others,
I think you're thinking of Tony Bonello. Radach beat Rua.I remember him for getting all up in ninja Rus’s face and barking at him during the pre-fight ref instructions then getting knocked out shortly after.
I think that was Tony Bonello. Benji Radach was actually a good fighter with a good record, but he did have some exhibition with some rando from a bar over a girl and he got KO'd in like 30 seconds.I remember him for getting all up in ninja Rus’s face and barking at him during the pre-fight ref instructions then getting knocked out shortly after.
That wasn't himI remember him for getting all up in ninja Rus’s face and barking at him during the pre-fight ref instructions then getting knocked out shortly after.
Remember when he got KOed in 30 seconds by some nobody in a fight over a girl, then tried to delete all records of it. Must have been a kick to his ego.
One of those guys who never really fulfilled his early potential.
RIP
I don't see either of these stories on google. You guys sure you got the right fighter?Wasn't he the "blurred face mma fighter" on Cops a while ago that got arrested for a domestic dispute and they had to strap him to the chair at the jail because he was trying to fight all of the CO's?
Wonder what happened...