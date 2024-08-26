News Former UFC fighter Benji “Razor” Radach has passed away

Remember when he got KOed in 30 seconds by some nobody in a fight over a girl, then tried to delete all records of it. Must have been a kick to his ego.

One of those guys who never really fulfilled his early potential.

RIP
 
Wasn't he the "blurred face mma fighter" on Cops a while ago that got arrested for a domestic dispute and they had to strap him to the chair at the jail because he was trying to fight all of the CO's?
 
I remember him for getting all up in ninja Rus’s face and barking at him during the pre-fight ref instructions then getting knocked out shortly after.
 
RIP to the Face Smashing Fu fighter. Dude was 11-0-1 going into UFC 39 and Sherk beating him was considered an upset. IIRC Sherk said in an interview the Radach fight was the hardest he'd ever been hit.
 
I think you're thinking of Tony Bonello. Radach beat Rua.
 
I think that was Tony Bonello. Benji Radach was actually a good fighter with a good record, but he did have some exhibition with some rando from a bar over a girl and he got KO'd in like 30 seconds.
 
That wasn't him
 
Is it really more embarrassing than Don Frye getting TKO'd by Dog the bounty hunter?
 
I don't see either of these stories on google. You guys sure you got the right fighter?
 
Wow, sad news :(

RIP Benji, condolences to his close ones...
 
I think that was another dude, Tony Bonello.
 
I hope he did not go Professional Russian like the thread starter at least and ended up with a somewhat more dignified death.

Whatever the cause we all deserve to rest in peace in the end. So here's to him!
 
