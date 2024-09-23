Media Former UFC Fighter and Veteran Nam Phan Suffering From Serious CTE

AstralPanda

AstralPanda

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jul 18, 2023
Messages
2,254
Reaction score
3,363
Very sad to see how well he was speaking before versus today. I understand the need to provide for your family as a man and a fighter

But friends and family really need to get involved at a certain point.

A lot of it comes down to these gyms as well. Gray Maynard is another guy with scary signs of CTE, he trained out of Xtreme Couture, a gym known for hard sparring and gym wars.

This kind of training is allowed to happen and results in these sad cases of guys barely able to string a sentence together or worse.

Times have changed, but some of these gyms / coaches haven't moved on and are still training like a bunch of cavemen with no regard for their fighters.
 
With Nam it's important to note that after his MMA career he decided to become a can in boxing for a bit and lost 7 times in a row which will not have helped.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,948
Messages
56,227,495
Members
175,113
Latest member
OnMicMMA

Share this page

Back
Top