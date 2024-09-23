Very sad to see how well he was speaking before versus today. I understand the need to provide for your family as a man and a fighter



But friends and family really need to get involved at a certain point.



A lot of it comes down to these gyms as well. Gray Maynard is another guy with scary signs of CTE, he trained out of Xtreme Couture, a gym known for hard sparring and gym wars.



This kind of training is allowed to happen and results in these sad cases of guys barely able to string a sentence together or worse.



Times have changed, but some of these gyms / coaches haven't moved on and are still training like a bunch of cavemen with no regard for their fighters.