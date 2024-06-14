  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Former NSA Director gets appointed to OpenAi board; Edward Snowden disapproves & wants everyone to strike a mutiny

Edward Snowden wrote on social media to his nearly 6 million followers, "Do not ever trust @OpenAI ... You have been warned," following the appointment of retired U.S. Army General Paul Nakasone to the board of the artificial intelligence technology company.

Nakasone is a former NSA director, and the longest-serving leader of the U.S. Cyber Command and chief of the Central Security Service. He retired from the NSA, a position he held since 2018, in February.
"As a first priority, Nakasone will join the Board's Safety and Security Committee," the OpenAI announcement reads.

Edward Snowden releases new message: "You have been warned"

Edward Snowden warned the public about OpenAI after the artificial intelligence company announced a former NSA director as a new board member.
He must have a very large Rolodex filled with people that can help that company with what they want.
 
I mean, Snowden's been right in the past...
 
Who are these people, and how do I feel about them?
 
