Edward Snowden releases new message: "You have been warned" Edward Snowden warned the public about OpenAI after the artificial intelligence company announced a former NSA director as a new board member.

Edward Snowden wrote on social media to his nearly 6 million followers, "Do not ever trust @OpenAI ... You have been warned," following the appointment of retired U.S. Army General Paul Nakasone to the board of the artificial intelligence technology company.Nakasone is a former NSA director, and the longest-serving leader of the U.S. Cyber Command and chief of the Central Security Service. He retired from the NSA, a position he held since 2018, in February."As a first priority, Nakasone will join the Board's Safety and Security Committee," the OpenAI announcement reads.