Former aid to New York governors Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo is being charged for being a Chinese spy

A former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was charged with acting as an agent for the Chinese government, US Attorney Breon Peace announced Tuesday.

Linda Sun, a former deputy chief of staff to Hochul and Cuomo aide, was charged with violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registrations Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling and money laundering conspiracy, according to an unsealed copy of the indictment.

Her husband and co-defendant, Chris Hu, was also charged with money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit bank fraud as well as misusing means of identification, prosecutors said.

Their home was raided by federal investigators in July, according to sources.

Sun acted as “an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government while her husband, Hu, facilitated the transfer of millions of dollars in kickbacks for personal gain,” prosecutors said in a news release.

Sun and Hu were arrested at their Long Island residence Tuesday morning.

A Chinese government agent was a top aid for Cuomo and Hochul. They really need to do a better job of looking into people that work for politicians.
 
Cuomo would have praised China for assistance murdering all the elderly without Sun. That entire Cuomo family are world class scumbags.
 
