For those who think the current MMA rules favor the wrestler

We can debate about how control time is scored or not scored, but keep in mind:

The fight has a mandatory stand up to start each round. Not only that, but if the wrestler still has his opponent pinned or grounded at the end of the round, he doesn't get to keep that position and that momentum, going into the next round.

The bottom line is MMA fighters need to learn how to deal with a wrestling/grappling threat, just like the successful wrestlers learned how to deal with the striking and the submission grappling. It goes both ways.
 
Disagree.

Control should score zero points. You should need to open up for strikes and submission attempts. Rabbit punches while holding don't count.

You should have to take risks on the ground to score points. But guys like Merab aren't interested in risks, because then you can lose control.
 
well I am in between the two above

yeah, fighters should learn to better defend tds and also work on their ground game, its mma after all

but sitting on someone should score no points. hitting your opponent with those meaningless strikes while sitting on him shouldnt count for much either

we want blood and the intention to finish your opponent. not ugly fights fought by the book
 
I happen to agree as I see it as a means to an end. But if there is nothing else to score in a round, then I think control time has to be considered.
 
rules do favor wrestlers. downed opponents are protected from knees and kicks. just look at how aljo fights. failed or stuffed TD and you just sit down so you can't get kneed.

for a wrestler if would only be an advantage if you are in half gaurd and throwing knees at the guy under you.

alexa could have kicked val in the face from guard.
 
