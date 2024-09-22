For the first time in over a century, US Heavyweight boxing is non-existent and irrelevant at the top level

TheMaster
Take The Road To Reality
Strange how that happened....
Wilder was flying the flag for a while but now Ukraine with Usyk and the UK are ruling the roost with Dubois, Fury, AJ along with a few Europeans.
