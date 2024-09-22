For the first time in over a century, US Heavyweight boxing is non-existent and irrelevant at the top level

Strange how that happened....
Wilder was flying the flag for a while but now Ukraine with Usyk and the UK are ruling the roost with Dubois, Fury, AJ along with a few Europeans.
Embarrassing and sad this happened to the US
 
Torres seems promising although he's on the smaller side for a HW. They should step up his competition to see how he does against guys who actually pose a threat.

But yeah no American HW stars currently and not many american stars in the sport period compared to previous eras. We got Tank, Bud, Benavidez? Maybe Ryan Garcia, Boots, and Plant?
This is why I laugh whenever Americans criticize Inoue for not fighting in the US. The US isn't the mecca of boxing anymore.
 
Were you in a coma while Lennox Lewis, and the Klitschkos dominated the HW conversation lol?
 
