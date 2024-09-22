For the first time in over a century, US Heavyweight boxing is non-existent and irrelevant at the top level

Torres seems promising although he's on the smaller side for a HW. They should step up his competition to see how he does against guys who actually pose a threat.



But yeah no American HW stars currently and not many american stars in the sport period compared to previous eras. We got Tank, Bud, Benavidez? Maybe Ryan Garcia, Boots, and Plant?

This is why I laugh whenever Americans criticize Inoue for not fighting in the US. The US isn't the mecca of boxing anymore.