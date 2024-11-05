Elections For all of you undecided voters: Reasons to vote for Trump

Fanu

Fanu

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Oct 14, 2007
Messages
6,058
Reaction score
791
- inherited his wealth from his crooked father (but acts like he is a self made man)
- multiple failed businesses (including failing at running multiple freaking casinos)
- a well documented liar
- 2 failed marriages
- has proven ties to Epstein
- is approaching his 80s and is of failing mental and physical health
- is a man who constantly wears shitload of makeup because he is so insecure in his appearance (real beta male move)
- talks shit about others but its okay when he does the same thing (play golf all the time during his presidency)
- shits on biden for being prisoner of war while being a dodge drafting pussy
- surrounds himself with proven nutjobs like rudy guliani, tucker carlson, rfk jr, marjorie taylor greene and others > then discards these useful iditos once they run their course
- is OK with breaking the law for personal gain then cries wolf when caught
- does not answer questions asked, but mostly goes on wild tangents about his political opponents

Great choice USA!

the only true thing about Trump:

- is a great comedian (funny with a great sense of timing - at least he had it in 2016 when he dunked on all of his political opponents, now with his declining health his remarks are just sad)
 
Keep in mind that if you do vote for Trump, or have already, he appears to have a giant target on his back. Two recent assassination attempts were mounted against him and in just the last several months. One of them was nearly successful and the scary thing is that it was by a kid who wasn't even a good enough shot to make his high school rifle team. This should seriously shake your confidence. Unless of course you're okay with a weirdo like JD Vance running the country as POTUS? He'd be next in line if they win the election.

Additionally as TS has already pointed out, Trump is the oldest presidential candidate ever. He could realistically die of natural causes before his second term is completed assuming a bullet doesn't finish him off first. He's not exactly a picture of perfect health. Is he?
 
Domitian said:
Yeah, nobody is undecided on how they feel about Trump. They might be undecided on Kamala but not Trump. How about make a list on why a person should vote for Kamala that doesn't mention Trump.
Click to expand...
Kamala Harris might try to share a bacon spice recipe with Mohammed bin Salman. We would be amused.
 
Domitian said:
Yeah, nobody is undecided on how they feel about Trump. They might be undecided on Kamala but not Trump. How about make a list on why a person should vote for Kamala that doesn't mention Trump.
Click to expand...

Sure:
- is able to speak clearly and make sense
- does not have multiple charges against her
- has no connections to Epstein
- her running mate is not a bitch that wears eye liner and shoe lifts
 
Fanu said:
Sure:
- is able to speak and make sense
- does not have multiple charges against her
- has no connections to Epstein
- her running mate is not a bitch that wears eye liner and shoe lifts
Click to expand...


If thats the best you can do... its pathetic to say the least.
 
Undermined our elections is really the only reason you need to not vote for him.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Keep in mind that if you do vote for Trump, or have already, he appears to have a giant target on his back. Two recent assassination attempts were mounted against him and in just the last several months. One of them was nearly successful and the scary thing is that it was by a kid who wasn't even a good enough shot to make his high school rifle team. This should seriously shake your confidence. Unless of course you're okay with a weirdo like JD Vance running the country as POTUS? He'd be next in line if they win the election.

Additionally as TS has already pointed out, Trump is the oldest presidential candidate ever. He could realistically die of natural causes before his second term is completed assuming a bullet doesn't finish him off first. He's not exactly a picture of perfect health. Is he?
Click to expand...
Im already voting for Trump you dont have to sell it to me /end meme. But Really id prefer JD. And all you can do to diss him is call him weird like youre in middle school.
 
Fanu said:
Sure:
- is able to speak clearly and make sense
- does not have multiple charges against her
- has no connections to Epstein
- her running mate is not a bitch that wears eye liner and shoe lifts
Click to expand...
Arent you pumping the party that is supposed support LGBTQ and now all of a sudden a man with eye liner and lifts (which isnt even true) is a bitch? Your party litterally wants kids to cross dress.

Of course this "list" you made was bullshit from point 1 but its not even logicallt consistent with who you support.
 
Fanu said:
Sure:
- is able to speak and make sense
- does not have multiple charges against her
- has no connections to Epstein
- her running mate is not a bitch that wears eye liner and shoe lifts
Click to expand...
In another space time alternate universe thing I picture Trump is a world dictator on earth and has destroyed Disney Land turned it into Donald Land / Donald World as his first strike on anyone who opposes him and Vance has reopened Alcatraz and dresses in drag 24/7 oversees the operations over the prisoners who are a threat to them so they can stay in power forever as they eliminated the amount of time one has in office .
 
Last edited:
Fanu said:
Sure:
- is able to speak and make sense
- does not have multiple charges against her
- has no connections to Epstein
- her running mate is not a bitch that wears eye liner and shoe lifts
Click to expand...

I should run for POTUS.
I fit all the criteria. In addition, I can shoop and I am a good dаncer.
 
AZ103 said:
Arent you pumping the party that is supposed support LGBTQ and now all of a sudden a man with eye liner and lifts (which isnt even true) is a bitch? Your party litterally wants kids to cross dress.

Of course this "list" you made was bullshit from point 1 but its not even logicallt consistent with who you support.
Click to expand...
yep..


 
AZ103 said:
Arent you pumping the party that is supposed support LGBTQ and now all of a sudden a man with eye liner and lifts (which isnt even true) is a bitch? Your party litterally wants kids to cross dress.

Of course this "list" you made was bullshit from point 1 but its not even logicallt consistent with who you support.
Click to expand...

Point 1


 
AZ103 said:
Im already voting for Trump you dont have to sell it to me /end meme. But Really id prefer JD. And all you can do to diss him is call him weird like youre in middle school.
Click to expand...
Who needs to sell anything? It's the truth. My post is based almost entirely on facts rather than my own opinion. Notice that Harris isn't being shot at. She's also not old and unhealthy like our orange friend. Yes, Vance is demonstrably weird. That's the public consensus. Just ask our (legal) immigrants or members of the female demographic in this country. He's already burned bridges and he's not even won the election yet as VP.
 
Well if I was undecided, and did live in America, your Aspergers-esque post certainly wouldn't have persueded me to vote for Kamala's retarded ass.
 
arathans said:
If thats the best you can do... its pathetic to say the least.
Click to expand...
In current political climate, its more than enough. Trump set the bar real low.
 
Last edited:
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Who needs to sell anything? It's the truth. My post is based almost entirely on facts rather than my own opinion. Notice that Harris isn't being shot at. She's also not old and unhealthy like our orange friend. Yes, Vance is demonstrably weird. That's the public consensus. Just ask our (legal) immigrants or members of the female demographic in this country. He's already burned bridges and he's not even won the election yet as VP.
Click to expand...
If were just making arguments to ponder on it's worth considering that if a Kamala presidency turns into a failure it could have disastrous consequences for the party in future elections AND you'll have to run her again next election cycle against presumably a person who isn't a massive shitbag like Trump.

How much confidence do you have in Kamala?
 
AZ103 said:
Arent you pumping the party that is supposed support LGBTQ and now all of a sudden a man with eye liner and lifts (which isnt even true) is a bitch? Your party litterally wants kids to cross dress.
Click to expand...

1) democrats aren't my party.
2) yes, if you are a man and wear make up you are an insecure bitch - thats one thing I agree on with nutjob right wingers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Crime FBI was 'prepared to use deadly force' in Trump raid Marjorie Taylor Green claims Biden was planning to assassinate Trump
11 12 13
Replies
255
Views
10K
BROWNPRIDE
BROWNPRIDE

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,491
Messages
56,455,284
Members
175,228
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top