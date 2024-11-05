- inherited his wealth from his crooked father (but acts like he is a self made man)

- multiple failed businesses (including failing at running multiple freaking casinos)

- a well documented liar

- 2 failed marriages

- has proven ties to Epstein

- is approaching his 80s and is of failing mental and physical health

- is a man who constantly wears shitload of makeup because he is so insecure in his appearance (real beta male move)

- talks shit about others but its okay when he does the same thing (play golf all the time during his presidency)

- shits on biden for being prisoner of war while being a dodge drafting pussy

- surrounds himself with proven nutjobs like rudy guliani, tucker carlson, rfk jr, marjorie taylor greene and others > then discards these useful iditos once they run their course

- is OK with breaking the law for personal gain then cries wolf when caught

- does not answer questions asked, but mostly goes on wild tangents about his political opponents



Great choice USA!



the only true thing about Trump:



- is a great comedian (funny with a great sense of timing - at least he had it in 2016 when he dunked on all of his political opponents, now with his declining health his remarks are just sad)