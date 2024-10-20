fluffly is the true chaos

mister piscadinha

mister piscadinha

i say this cause he has a colby like fighting style, but much more adept at damaging his opponents

very cool to see the way he just breaks guys in there, it's like water in the sea you just cant stop the guy

like a mack truck running over you

you can't handle da riddim
 
Sea level fluffy.

He's a big problem if you can't stop him.
 
former fat guys are underrated. They’ve got some different stuff going on. Physically strong enough to be imposing but also good endurance from living much of life with an organic weight vest
 
When Max f's Topuria up? GOAT. Cry all you want. GOAT.
 
Pereira "broke" at like 2:30 3min of the 1st round after mostly whopping his ass. Dude just stopped throwing.
he has notoriously bad cardio. hernandez wouldn't take a step back and pereira threw a million strikes in 3 minutes then gassed
 
There's a big difference in their frames. Pereira fought as low as 145 and was a 155er for a good amount of time. Hernandez was always in the higher weights. Pereira bulked up and now carries too much muscle causing endurance problems.
 
Beat michels ass for the remaining 4 rounds and he didn't even looked tired

Very Cain-esque
 
Hernandez is legit, 6 in a row and he subbed Rodolfo veiria damn
He displayed some impressive attributes in that fight, but the sub had nothing to do with it.

Subbing a corpse is not particularly impressive, no matter how decorated that corpse is.
 
