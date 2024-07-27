Sonny Qc
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2016
- Messages
- 36,251
- Reaction score
- 41,413
Old game,
Google Florida man and the day and month of your birthday ans share the result.
Mine
-"Florida man felt asleep in his truck and blocked interstate highway after a visit to the stripclub"
I laughed and felt attacked at the same time
Google Florida man and the day and month of your birthday ans share the result.
Mine
-"Florida man felt asleep in his truck and blocked interstate highway after a visit to the stripclub"
I laughed and felt attacked at the same time