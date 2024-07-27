Florida man

Sonny Qc

Sonny Qc

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Feb 3, 2016
Messages
36,251
Reaction score
41,413
Old game,
Google Florida man and the day and month of your birthday ans share the result.

Mine

-"Florida man felt asleep in his truck and blocked interstate highway after a visit to the stripclub"

I laughed and felt attacked at the same time 🤣🤣🤣
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,518
Messages
55,916,905
Members
174,992
Latest member
Jame_s

Share this page

Back
Top