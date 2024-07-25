Law Florida HOA bans homeowner from parking (overnight parking) his pickup in his driveway .

MicroBrew

MicroBrew

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
52,760
Reaction score
24,857
A Florida HOA has a law banning pickups and commerical vehicles in driveways (from 11 pm - 5am). So homeowners with pickups have to park in a parking lot that is about a mile from home, then get a ride back to their house. It costs each pickup owner $500 a year to park at this parking lot.

Florida legislature just passed a law (went into effect July 1st) banning such HOA laws, but the above HOA says they will continue to enforce the ban. The HOA can get away with it because the new FL law is not retroactive .

--
Most standard American garages are not long enough to accomadate modern crew-cab pickups. Pickups have been getting longer and wider.

Makes no sense to blanket ban pickups, because it is fairly common for the average American to own a pickup as a family vehicle. And pickups can look very fancy. The F150 is the best selling vehicle in America.

Some HOAs are fine and some are dicks.


 
Basically a ban on working-class people living in the community. It's just funny now because like 90% of truck owners these days are dorks who work in a office but want to feel 'badass.'
 
TribalDrumz said:
you would probably get down on your knees for him if he asked you to. So you’re basically exhibit cringe A
Click to expand...

Don't project your homoerotic fantasy on me.

This thread is about an HOA banning pick up trucks from parking at their own homes. Not Trump
 
Meh, they agreed to the rules when they moved in, whats the outrage angle here?
 
MetalGearTrump said:
Don't project your homoerotic fantasy on me.

This thread is about an HOA banning pick up trucks from parking at their own homes. Not Trump
Click to expand...
Dude Florida is trumps capital Mecca. My buddy in Boca tells me about all the lifted truck Tatooed trash wannabe UfC fighters out there. Thats not even including the swamp trash construction workers
 
TribalDrumz said:
Dude Florida is trumps capital Mecca. My buddy in Boca tells me about all the lifted truck Tatooed trash wannabe UfC fighters out there. Thats not even including the swamp trash construction workers
Click to expand...

Okay...

So everyone in that community has a blinged out Trumper Truck?

Just saying. Your first reaction to a non Trump story was to mention Trump. Then threw out homoerotic suggestions towards me when I pointed it out.

Perhaps some introspection is due?

Anyway HOAs are trash, I hate them and I'd never live in one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

blackheart
Economy Local Governance & Working-Class Champion Lil' Ronda Lowers Minimum Wages in Florida [Rs ignoring econ. convos again]
Replies
15
Views
547
Jack V Savage
Jack V Savage

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,444
Messages
55,911,443
Members
174,985
Latest member
LittleR

Share this page

Back
Top