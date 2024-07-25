A Florida HOA has a law banning pickups and commerical vehicles in driveways (from 11 pm - 5am). So homeowners with pickups have to park in a parking lot that is about a mile from home, then get a ride back to their house. It costs each pickup owner $500 a year to park at this parking lot.



Florida legislature just passed a law (went into effect July 1st) banning such HOA laws, but the above HOA says they will continue to enforce the ban. The HOA can get away with it because the new FL law is not retroactive .



Most standard American garages are not long enough to accomadate modern crew-cab pickups. Pickups have been getting longer and wider.



Makes no sense to blanket ban pickups, because it is fairly common for the average American to own a pickup as a family vehicle. And pickups can look very fancy. The F150 is the best selling vehicle in America.



Some HOAs are fine and some are dicks.





