Fixing an oven.

PurpleStorm
purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
Dec 20, 2016
- Messages
- 26,923
- Reaction score
- 67,656
Hi folks. I have a Samsung oven fairly basic about five years old. It has four electric burners on top and the oven is below. Yesterday I was cooking something in the oven and it started overheating. Made a nasty burning smell so I turned it off.
Might this be something I can fix? Or call someone to fix? Or should I buy a new one?
Any helpful information is appreciated. Thank you.
