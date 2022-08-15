Fixing an oven.

Hi folks. I have a Samsung oven fairly basic about five years old. It has four electric burners on top and the oven is below. Yesterday I was cooking something in the oven and it started overheating. Made a nasty burning smell so I turned it off.

Might this be something I can fix? Or call someone to fix? Or should I buy a new one?

Any helpful information is appreciated. Thank you.
 
Samsung products are known for overheating

galaxy-note-7.gif


If you don't have experience fixing appliances I would suggest getting a pro to fix it for you. Sounds like it could be a burnt wire or something, but I'm not a biologist
 
is there some grease in there maybe that needs to be cleaned? Take the bottom tray off and look around. They'rere held by 2 screws.
 
Do you know where the burning came from ? Did you see any sight of smoke after you’ve smell it ? Calling a tech right now is kind of expensive too depending what might be broken.
 
You'll need a closer look to be able to diagnose the problem. I suggest putting a small child in there with a flashlight and turn the oven to maximum heat while the kid looks for the issue.

Keep in mind that I hate children so maybe this isn't the best advice unless you share my loathing for the brats.
 
I don't know how to fix electric ovens. Likely some electrical short/problem which will require you to buy a new one. Perhaps replacing the thermostat will help.

I would search on YouTube to see if others have had the same problem with that model oven and been able to fix it.
 
A lot of these with the electronic control panel go bad relatively quick. I read the computer parts go bad from too much heat.
 
List it on your version of Kijii or Craigs list for trade.

There are guys who make a good living fixing these type of appliances purposely set to have something very minor fail inside that is easily fixable and then reselling them.

If you explain exactly your issue they will know what it is and trade you a fixed one for a small work fee.
 
Just adjust the temp accordingly to the overheating.

I.e: substitute 250 degrees for 350 degrees.

When you get it figured out just make a chart for all the different temperatures for your personal cooking needs.

Hope this helps.
 
Check warranty life and whether you purchased on a credit card that extends said warranty.
Samsung appliances generally suck ass and break after initially looking cool.
 
Fatality said:
You'll need a closer look to be able to diagnose the problem. I suggest putting a small child in there with a flashlight and turn the oven to maximum heat while the kid looks for the issue.

Keep in mind that I hate children so maybe this isn't the best advice unless you share my loathing for the brats.
That's a great idea. Kids love exploring so it's like a science project.
 
