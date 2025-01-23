  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Five people stabbed in London supermarket

Bobby00 said:
I wonder how common it has to become that minds change about immigration. Far too common now but it seems to be not enough. Ignore the wake up calls until you cant but by that time countless innocent lives will be lost.
I didnt see. Was this an immigrant?
 
Think you should monitor the political landscape in Europa if that is your current stance, though i do agree with you.
 
Ballsaque said:
Think you should monitor the political landscape in Europa if that is your current stance, though i do agree with you.
I am and minds are slowly changing but no action so far. The left in europe is undemocratic and trying to ban anyone saying anything about immigration that is not positive, There might come a time where political action will be too late and the only thing left will be very bad.
 
Sounds like it was in a warehouse near the supermarket not the actual supermarket.
 
The headline and photos don't match. There was an Asda incident in 2021, but this isn't the same one. This was outside a Saintbury's / Argos distribution center. The people that got stabbed were security and employees from the warehouse. Quote from article:

A worker told Metro: "A random guy came to the gate she said he worked for Argos. A security guard confronted him and tacked him and was stabbed. Then more men staff tried to help and three more were stabbed. The security guard was stabbed in the arm he’s ok. The guy who did it did not work here."

Imo there isn't much of a political angle there. Some low IQ thief showed up to a warehouse, tried to get in and failed the charisma check.
 
Sounds like terrible decision making from the security guard too if I'm being honest.
 
Interesting. So in a generation they brought that many immigrants?
 
