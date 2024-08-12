First x ray shows something on lung...then years later, second x ray shows nothing on lung...

So 3 or so years ago, my mother was diagnosed with Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is a terminal disease. You can't do anything to make it better, but you can stop it from getting worse (i.e quitting smoking, etc.). My mum is now 75 years old.

Obviously this came as a huge shock for her, and the whole family. My mum does smoke though but since being diagnosed with COPD, she tries to vape much more instead. She was also prescribed strong inhalers, one for everyday use - morning and evening, another for when she gets breathless.

Roll on 3 years later, just the other month she had another chest x ray for her lungs. This x ray showed there was nothing on her lungs at all, which is obviously excellent news for all of us.

A couple weeks ago, she saw the nurse to check out her breathlessness, etc.. She did a blow test on a machine or something, and it came back that she did really well on it, and nurse was very surprised. Again, more excellent news. She's now had blood tests to see what can be causing this breathlessness for her.

My question is, how does one x ray years ago show something on her lung, for her to be diagnosed with COPD, then 3 years later, have nothing on her lung? Also, what do you think could be causing her breathlessness?

It's possible to be misdiagnosed with COPD if using an x-ray alone. Was her initial diagnosis confirmed with a spirometry? Did they do any other testing for a possible differential diagnosis?
 
It's possible to be misdiagnosed with COPD if using an x-ray alone. Was her initial diagnosis confirmed with a spirometry? Did they do any other testing for a possible differential diagnosis?
I'm going to visit her tomorrow so I'll ask her then. Possibly misdiagnosed, that will make sense, and is very good news.

The nurse said to still keep using the inhalers she has been subscribed, as well.
 
The body is an amazing thing and can heal from most things if it's treated properly.

I have no idea though.
 
It seems that it is likely an error by the first radiologist and/or improper confirmation of a DX by the doctor. May have bee she had a respritory infection of some sort causing stuff on the x-ray and radiology read it wrong and Dr. didn't do appropriate follow up to confirm.
 
XRAY or CT? Standard of care is yearly CT for lung cancer screening in high risk patients. XRAY won’t show anything until too late.
 
It seems that it is likely an error by the first radiologist and/or improper confirmation of a DX by the doctor. May have bee she had a respritory infection of some sort causing stuff on the x-ray and radiology read it wrong and Dr. didn't do appropriate follow up to confirm.
This is also possible. X-RAY will show pneumonia.
 
This is also possible. X-RAY will show pneumonia.
And an x-ray alone is not an appropriate way to DX COPD. A CT and appropriate lung function tests should have been done as well and a follow up x-ray probably should have been done in a month or two to see if there was any change.
 
And an x-ray alone is not an appropriate way to DX COPD. A CT and appropriate lung function tests should have been done as well and a follow up x-ray probably should have been done in a month or two to see if there was any change.
I'll let her know all this tomorrow when I visit her, thanks.
 
She could have coughed it up, like a standard phlegm ball. When it was a copd phlegm ball.
 
