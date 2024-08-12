First x ray shows something on lung...then years later, second x ray shows nothing on lung...

So 3 or so years ago, my mother was diagnosed with Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is a terminal disease. You can't do anything to make it better, but you can stop it from getting worse (i.e quitting smoking, etc.). My mum is now 75 years old.



Obviously this came as a huge shock for her, and the whole family. My mum does smoke though but since being diagnosed with COPD, she tries to vape much more instead. She was also prescribed strong inhalers, one for everyday use - morning and evening, another for when she gets breathless.



Roll on 3 years later, just the other month she had another chest x ray for her lungs. This x ray showed there was nothing on her lungs at all, which is obviously excellent news for all of us.



A couple weeks ago, she saw the nurse to check out her breathlessness, etc.. She did a blow test on a machine or something, and it came back that she did really well on it, and nurse was very surprised. Again, more excellent news. She's now had blood tests to see what can be causing this breathlessness for her.



My question is, how does one x ray years ago show something on her lung, for her to be diagnosed with COPD, then 3 years later, have nothing on her lung? Also, what do you think could be causing her breathlessness?



Thanks.