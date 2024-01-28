International First US troops killed in Mideast since start of Gaza war

3 US soldiers killed and many more hurt in drone attack on a base in Jordan. Here's what to know

Three US soldiers have been killed and more than 30 service members injured after Iran-backed militants launched a drone strike on a small US outpost in Jordan, US officials say.

The drone landed near living quarters at the base, located near the Syrian border, according to two US officials. At least three service members were evacuated for medical treatment, the officials said, and the injury toll is expected to rise as more personnel seek treatment.

Here's what to know:

  • Fears of a wider war: The soldiers' deaths are the first of US service members in the Middle East since the start of the war in Gaza, with US President Joe Biden vowing those responsible will be held accountable, "at a time and in a manner our choosing."
  • The attack comes after weeks of the US focusing on deterrence in the region, where it has been trying to prevent the war from spilling into a broader regional conflict.
  • The site of the attack: The attack took place at Tower 22, a small base near the border with Syria. US forces at the outpost are there as part of an "advise and assist" mission with Jordan.
  • It’s unclear why air defenses failed to intercept the drone, which appears to be the first known attack on Tower 22 since attacks on US and coalition forces began October 17.
  • More from the White House: Biden was briefed on the deaths Sunday morning in South Carolina, where he is making a stop on the campaign trail.
  • US Vice President Kamala Harris also made a statement on the attack Sunday, saying she and her husband mourn the loss of the soldiers killed in a "despicable attack by Iran-backed militant groups."
  • US lawmakers call for strikes: Sen. Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the US Senate's Armed Services Committee, called on the Biden administration to strike "directly" against Iranian targets and its leaders. The House Armed Services chairman, GOP Rep. Mike Rogers, also called on Biden to hold Iran and its proxies "accountable."
  • Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham attacked Biden over the news, saying his administration’s “policy of deterrence has failed miserably” and calling for strikes on targets inside Iran.
  • Previous attacks: There have been numerous attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria recently, resulting in dozens of injuries — a senior military official told reporters last week there were roughly 70. The Pentagon had previously classified most of them as minor, aside from one US soldier who was critically injured in an attack in Iraq on Christmas Day.
You can follow the updates here:
https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/israel-hamas-war-gaza-news-01-28-24/index.html
 

More than 30 US troops wounded in Jordan base attack — and that number is expected to rise, officials say

From CNN’s Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann

The number of service members wounded in the attack on a US base in Jordan now stands at more than 30 — and is likely to rise further as they seek treatment for symptoms consistent with traumatic brain injury, two US officials said.

The attack drone that struck overnight landed near the living quarters at the base, according to the officials.

The base that was attacked is a small US outpost called Tower 22, near the border with Syria. It’s unclear why air defenses failed to intercept the drone, which appears to be the first known attack on Tower 22 since attacks on US and coalition forces in the region began October 17.

US forces at the outpost are there as part of an "advise and assist" mission with Jordan.

Biden blames Iran-backed militant groups for the death of US service members

From CNN’s Betsy Klein

US President Joe Biden speaks in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 27.
US President Joe Biden speaks in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 27. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

US President Joe Biden vowed those responsible for the deaths of three US service members in an overnight drone attack on a small US outpost in Jordan will be held accountable, and cast blame on Iran-backed militant groups.

At least two dozens others were wounded in the attack.
"Today, America’s heart is heavy," Biden said in a statement Sunday. "Last night, three U.S. service members were killed—and many wounded—during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border."
"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Biden continued.
Biden vowed the US “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.”

He called the three fallen service members “patriots,” praising their bravery and offering his grief, calling it a “despicable and wholly unjust attack.”

“Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families. We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism,” the president said.

Biden was briefed on the attack Sunday morning in South Carolina, where he is campaigning for re-election, according to the White House. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and deputy national security adviser Jon Finer provided the briefing.

This post has been updated with details about Biden's briefing on the attack.

First on CNN: 3 US troops killed and more than 20 wounded in drone attack in Jordan, officials say​

From CNN’s Haley Britzky, Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann

Three US Army troops were killed and at least two dozen service members were wounded in a drone attack overnight on a small US outpost in Jordan, US officials tell CNN, marking the first time US troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the beginning of the Gaza war.

The killing of three Americans at Tower 22 in Jordan near the border with Syria is a significant escalation of an already-precarious situation in the Middle East.
US Central Command confirmed in a statement later Sunday that three service members were killed and 25 injured in a one-way drone attack that “impacted at a base in northeast Jordan.”

As of Friday, there had been more than 158 attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, though officials have described the constant volley of drones, rockets and missiles as unsuccessful, as they have frequently not caused serious injury or damage to infrastructure.

It’s unclear why air defenses failed to intercept the drone, which appears to be the first known attack on Tower 22 since attacks on US and coalition forces began October 17. US forces at the outpost are there as part of an "advise and assist" mission with Jordan.
US officials have repeatedly said they do not want to see the increasingly high tensions across the Middle East during Israel's fighting with Hamas broaden into a regional war.
Asked last week if the Pentagon assessed that Iranian proxies were stepping up their attacks on US forces, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said, “Not necessarily, no.”

This post has been updated with confirmation from US Central Command.
 


Always nice to shed American blood for some fucked up state like Israel. Always nice to know we will be in the Middle East forever. Always nice to know we'll be dancing with war with Iran forever.

Somewhere up there, McCain smiles down on us as war with Iran inches closer.
EmCLylyWoAAN2Bw.jpg:large
 
@koquerelle thank you for creating this thread.

Mods, please do not merge this into another thread. This should be a standalone discussion.

President Biden, please move forward using judgement and reason, not your emotional insecurities. Keep your aviator glasses in the drawer today.

Former President Trump, take a deep breath before you start typing. Like POTUS, do not let your insecurities guide your response.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
this drone business is such a game changer.
and they are so cheap.
Cole train said:
Yup and they got A.I plugged into them in advanced ones

That being said they would be harder to use in some south american jungle or vietnam etc (cant see shit over the treeline)
Don’t know if true or even remember the numbers. I think I saw you have a military background Cole, so you might have some insight. What would you say the cost ratio is for the drone to the price of shooting them down?

I THINK I read that a drone cost just a few thousand, where as it cost millions to shoot one down.

Again, no idea how true that is, but these drones are quite scary. Imagine in 10 years when it is just drones and those robo dogs with machine guns mounted on them lol
 
Fluffernutter said:
@koquerelle thank you for creating this thread.

Mods, please do not merge this into another thread. This should be a standalone discussion.

President Biden, please move forward using judgement and reason, not your emotional insecurities. Keep your aviator glasses in the drawer today.

Former President Trump, take a deep breath before you start typing. Like POTUS, do not let your insecurities guide your response.
Trump already did type. I think his statement is pretty good.



Just to be fair, here is Joe’s response

 

This time It better not be some half assed symbolic strike after they have had plenty of time to evacuate
 
jrams said:


Always nice to shed American blood for some fucked up state like Israel. Always nice to know we will be in the Middle East forever. Always nice to know we'll be dancing with war with Iran forever.

Somewhere up there, McCain smiles down on us as war with Iran inches closer.
EmCLylyWoAAN2Bw.jpg:large
The US troops were there because of Syria, not Israel.
 
Rholk said:

This time It better not be some half assed symbolic strike after they have had plenty of time to evacuate
I just posted Biden’s response, it is basically word for word the same lol. I think Jean luc Pierre is preparing statements for all of them
 
What an incredibly convenient tragedy for the Biden regime.
 
Chad R. Thundercock said:
The US troops were there because of Syria, not Israel.
They got attacked because of Israel. The soldiers are essentially there to be meat shields and assume no one is dumb enough to kill American soldiers and pull the US into a war. But after Israel, the Middle East is far too volatile and seems to leading towards a much larger conflict.
 
jrams said:


Always nice to shed American blood for some fucked up state like Israel. Always nice to know we will be in the Middle East forever. Always nice to know we'll be dancing with war with Iran forever.

Somewhere up there, McCain smiles down on us as war with Iran inches closer.
EmCLylyWoAAN2Bw.jpg:large
McCain isn't up there.
 
Pretty much 2 options, withdraw Afghan 2.0 style or escalate.

Anything else is a bad option. This was going to happen; only because of superior air defense and training, did this not happen sooner.

Biden let this shit transpire, he literally enabled Iran to do this buy never striking back. Can confirm we bombed empty warehouses in response to previous attacks, we are not allowed to target or even track Iranian republican guard members/their counterparts in numerous militias. Literally told to stand down when we get intel on them.

That’s reality, Biden didn’t want this war and Iran does. Many of you may not believe that but most of you haven’t set one fucking foot in the Middle East.
 
