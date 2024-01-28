More than 30 US troops wounded in Jordan base attack — and that number is expected to rise, officials say ​

From CNN’s Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann



The number of service members wounded in the attack on a US base in Jordan now stands at more than 30 — and is likely to rise further as they seek treatment for symptoms consistent with traumatic brain injury, two US officials said.



The attack drone that struck overnight landed near the living quarters at the base, according to the officials.



The base that was attacked is a small US outpost called Tower 22, near the border with Syria. It’s unclear why air defenses failed to intercept the drone, which appears to be the first known attack on Tower 22 since attacks on US and coalition forces in the region began October 17.



US forces at the outpost are there as part of an "advise and assist" mission with Jordan.

Biden blames Iran-backed militant groups for the death of US service members ​









US President Joe Biden vowed those responsible for the



At least two dozens others were wounded in the attack.

"Today, America’s heart is heavy," Biden said in a statement Sunday. "Last night, three U.S. service members were killed—and many wounded—during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border." Click to expand...



Biden vowed the US “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.”



He called the three fallen service members “patriots,” praising their bravery and offering his grief, calling it a “despicable and wholly unjust attack.”



“Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families. We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism,” the president said.



"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden continued. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and deputy national security adviser Jon Finer provided the briefing.

First on CNN: 3 US troops killed and more than 20 wounded in drone attack in Jordan, officials say​