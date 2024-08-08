First stripe on white belt

CaliforniaKid
I have been training BJJ for 16 months, usually 3 times per week other than when I go on a 2 week vacation (twice) and missed 2 or 3 weeks about 4 times due to injury.
Just had grading. I did not get a strip. I have no stripes.
I am 64, was 62 when started bjj. Virtually no prior martial arts experience. I have raced bicycles and run ultras for decades and am still fit and have been all my life. I still have a 6 pack and am very strong.
Truthfully picking up these moves and implementing them in a roll is very hard for me. Younger guys come in and in 3-6 months surpass me.
My question is: Is it reasonable for a guy to train for well over a year usually 3 times per week and not even get 1 strip?
2nd Q: Should a guy of my age, 64 with clearly no long term future in the sport
2nd Q: Should a guy of my age, 64 with clearly no long term future in the sport