First stripe on white belt

I do agree with you. Clearly being 64, expectations of a black belt and even a blue belt are not realistic. My kids train (older dad here) and dont love it and dont hate it and I feel it is important that I show that dad can do something that is really very hard. That and the physical benefits of rolling 3 days a week are immeasurable.



My question was really not directed at getting promoted. It was more the nuance. Since I have trained for 16 months regularly, everybody in the gym knows me ans I think mostly like me.



Is it reasonable that after 16 month of training and being able to roll with new blue belts without getting submitted that I would not be deserving of a strip?



It is a bit demoralizing to see a guy that trains 3 times a month and started with me...and who I can sub got a strip.