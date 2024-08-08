First stripe on white belt

C

CaliforniaKid

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Nov 3, 2007
Messages
249
Reaction score
7
I have been training BJJ for 16 months, usually 3 times per week other than when I go on a 2 week vacation (twice) and missed 2 or 3 weeks about 4 times due to injury.

Just had grading. I did not get a strip. I have no stripes.

I am 64, was 62 when started bjj. Virtually no prior martial arts experience. I have raced bicycles and run ultras for decades and am still fit and have been all my life. I still have a 6 pack and am very strong.

Truthfully picking up these moves and implementing them in a roll is very hard for me. Younger guys come in and in 3-6 months surpass me.

My question is: Is it reasonable for a guy to train for well over a year usually 3 times per week and not even get 1 strip?

2nd Q: Should a guy of my age, 64 with clearly no long term future in the sport
 
CaliforniaKid said:
I have been training BJJ for 16 months, usually 3 times per week other than when I go on a 2 week vacation (twice) and missed 2 or 3 weeks about 4 times due to injury.

Just had grading. I did not get a strip. I have no stripes.

I am 64, was 62 when started bjj. Virtually no prior martial arts experience. I have raced bicycles and run ultras for decades and am still fit and have been all my life. I still have a 6 pack and am very strong.

Truthfully picking up these moves and implementing them in a roll is very hard for me. Younger guys come in and in 3-6 months surpass me.

My question is: Is it reasonable for a guy to train for well over a year usually 3 times per week and not even get 1 strip?

2nd Q: Should a guy of my age, 64 with clearly no long term future in the sport
Click to expand...

You're doing it for you, not belts at this point sir.
 
If you enjoy it then 100% you should stick with it .

I’ve learned that sometimes you may not fully understand your professors thought process on promotion and that’s ok , trust them , they usually know what they are doing and have good reasons
Some guys you just know that they won’t be able to handle the promotion from a maturity standpoint (I’m 100% sure this doesn’t apply to you)
Sometimes you don’t give a guy any stripes and ignore him for a few gradings to see if he gets discouraged and quits , also you don’t want to give him any stripes because you really love the guy and want to shock the hell out of him with a surprise blue belt .
My Purple was total surprise and other than black that was the sweetest moment
 
StonedLemur said:
You're doing it for you, not belts at this point sir.
Click to expand...
I do agree with you. Clearly being 64, expectations of a black belt and even a blue belt are not realistic. My kids train (older dad here) and dont love it and dont hate it and I feel it is important that I show that dad can do something that is really very hard. That and the physical benefits of rolling 3 days a week are immeasurable.

My question was really not directed at getting promoted. It was more the nuance. Since I have trained for 16 months regularly, everybody in the gym knows me ans I think mostly like me.

Is it reasonable that after 16 month of training and being able to roll with new blue belts without getting submitted that I would not be deserving of a strip?

It is a bit demoralizing to see a guy that trains 3 times a month and started with me...and who I can sub got a strip.
 
CaliforniaKid said:
I do agree with you. Clearly being 64, expectations of a black belt and even a blue belt are not realistic. My kids train (older dad here) and dont love it and dont hate it and I feel it is important that I show that dad can do something that is really very hard. That and the physical benefits of rolling 3 days a week are immeasurable.

My question was really not directed at getting promoted. It was more the nuance. Since I have trained for 16 months regularly, everybody in the gym knows me ans I think mostly like me.

Is it reasonable that after 16 month of training and being able to roll with new blue belts without getting submitted that I would not be deserving of a strip?

It is a bit demoralizing to see a guy that trains 3 times a month and started with me...and who I can sub got a strip.
Click to expand...
They might be being cunts due to your age.
Like @Elvis said, they can be seeing how you react and or seeing if you quit.
Its the gentle art but there's still jock mentality involved in any gym/dojo etc.

I would be a little pissed off myself but that would just drive me to get submissions on everyone I could lol.

Do let yourself get down though, you never know what these cats are thinking.
Maybe you could go win a white belt tourney and prove yourself.
If nothing else it will give you the affirmation that you are worth more than they're giving you credit for sir.
 
Elvis. said:
If you enjoy it then 100% you should stick with it .

I’ve learned that sometimes you may not fully understand your professors thought process on promotion and that’s ok , trust them , they usually know what they are doing and have good reasons
Some guys you just know that they won’t be able to handle the promotion from a maturity standpoint (I’m 100% sure this doesn’t apply to you)
Sometimes you don’t give a guy any stripes and ignore him for a few gradings to see if he gets discouraged and quits , also you don’t want to give him any stripes because you really love the guy and want to shock the hell out of him with a surprise blue belt .
My Purple was total surprise and other than black that was the sweetest moment
Click to expand...
But you wouldnt not give a 64 year old man a stripe to test his fortitude.

I am not good at bjj truthfully. Even tho I am very fit, I dont have the flexibility, mobility and athletisism of days gone by. I also have very hard time in a roll being able to utilize all I have been drilling in my classes 3 x per week for 16 months. My sub defense is quite good tho all things considered. Can roll with new blue belts and usually not get subbed.

I have to wonder if there is something else going on. My kids are very well behaved and respectful. Just a bit baffled...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,669
Messages
55,999,340
Members
175,026
Latest member
carlosjr107

Share this page

Back
Top