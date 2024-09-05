First steps to becoming an athlete

Just show up to the gym and train, and then keep doing it.



One on one with a trainer is fine to start or to work on specifics, hit mits, but you want to include group kickboxing classes and keep them going long term.



If you're attracted to mma and not just striking, you'll also want to include group grappling classes whether that is a nogi grappling, wrestling, or bjj depending on what gyms you have available.



A strong foundation is built by the time you put into training, including in a group setting with varying partners. Getting good sleep and nutrition is helpful for general health, but the lion's share of the foundation is training itself.



Get in the ring or on the mats, and train. Then do it again, and again, and again.



Organize your schedule so you can train regularly and consistently.