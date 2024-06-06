  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

First floor problems

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
28,646
Reaction score
37,160
I've never lived in a 2 story house before I moved to my current place, and I'm having trouble regulating the temperature.

The lower level is a finished basement so it's extra cold, being underground, and it's roasting upstairs. I can turn on the a/c to get the upstairs comfortable but then downstairs people are like...

ZW4uanBn


Or I can turn on the heat to make it comfortable downstairs but then the upstairs people are all...

tenor.gif



So how do you solve this? Do I need to install 2 thermostats, one for each floor?
 
