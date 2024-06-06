First floor problems

I've never lived in a 2 story house before I moved to my current place, and I'm having trouble regulating the temperature.The lower level is a finished basement so it's extra cold, being underground, and it's roasting upstairs. I can turn on the a/c to get the upstairs comfortable but then downstairs people are like...Or I can turn on the heat to make it comfortable downstairs but then the upstairs people are all...So how do you solve this? Do I need to install 2 thermostats, one for each floor?