Finances don't feel right......

Aside from inflation and gas thrashing our wallets, I've been having a gut feeling that my finances are wrong.



For the sake of argument, would you feel right if you had a large sum of money in the stock market? It's doing well, but something is unsettling about having said money in the market, on top of retirement accounts.



Some reason, it feels like physical investments need more attention? Lets say you had millions in the stock market and it was producing good yields, would you kill a good thing, or part of it, and move to real estate/business investments? apologize if the topic is too heavy.