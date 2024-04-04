Finally! some good old fashioned crime news.

tymikeson
This crime news story was refreshing after reading for years about mass shootings/wars/genocides/bridges collapsing.
its nice to see there are good old fashioned cat burglers who want to score 30 million in a bank heist without anyone getting hurt.
Burglars steal $30 million in cash from a Los Angeles money storage facility – one of the city’s largest cash heists
I thought this was a lost art
