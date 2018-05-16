Finally Ready to Take the Plunge: Gaming Chair Thread

SheetsMMAfan

SheetsMMAfan

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 16, 2010
Messages
4,719
Reaction score
1,504
Well folks, I have been buying $75-$150 chairs almost once every 1 to 1.5 years for the past 5 years now, and have yet to REALLY find that one that gets me. This is making me think that I am just not budgetting enough for my asses sake, so now, I am kinda going off the rails on a chair budget and opening up my wallet a little. If I can find one that fits all my needs, I am willing to drop around $400 or so.

Needs:
  • Cannot be a cloth seat. Don't wanna smell yesterdays farts when I sit down. Well, sometimes I like smelling my own farts, but I don't want someone to plop down in MY chair and smell MY air.
  • Has to stand up to about 20 hours of gaming per week, forever, or as close to forever as it can. Use to game SOOOO much more, but now I have these damn kids....
  • Has to support a 5'9" ish, 200lb-ish man. Yes, I guess I am a pudgy manlet. Sue me.
  • Will add more as I think of them
What are your guys experiences like with the chairs you game/work in? Is my budget still not big enough?

Here is what I have been looking into:

https://www.dxracer.com/us/en-us/product/1/gaming_chairs/racing_series/oh-rv001-nr/

Thoughts Sherbros?

Edit (Reason for having so many chairs):

Our house is growing. I went from having an office with 1 desk and 1 pc, to now having 3 desks with 3 pc's, on my 4th now. Wife has her office, kid has her own pc, I have my gamer, and the 4th is a spare.

We only have 3 chairs right now, so I always get the new one. Been fishing for "the one", haven't found it yet.

I guess explaining this should be in the OP, since people are just assuming I am wrecking my chairs, or a chair whore......

Edit: Finally pulled the trigger and went with the Secret Lab Omega Titan 2018: https://secretlab.co/products/titan

Edit: Review

Allright, let's make a review of the Secret Lab's TITAN chair, shall we?

Let's start off by mentioning the HUGE downside of this chair, it's cost. This chair costs $399, and to those of us who just buy an el' cheapo chair when ours runs into issues, this is a MAJOR hurdle to jump.

Once you get past the price, click that order button, and INSTANTLY get filled with regret like I did, there comes the wait for this chair to arrive. It only took about 4 days from the time I ordered until I got my chair, and when it did, my wife could barely move the package inside. I thought she was exaggerating when she mentioned how big it was, as people always tend to exaggerate about size, until I got home and tried to maneuver the thing myself. It was a heavy, solid box....

Once you open the box, I was surprised how much work Secret Labs already did for me. The seat and the arms were already screwed together, so all I really had to do was put the casters (wheels) on the base, sit the cylinder in the wheel base, mount the back of the seat to the bottom, then mount the bottom controls to the bottom of the seat. It was all VERY clear out of the box, which was great, because it came with no instruction packet.

After putting 90% of the chair together though, all manly like without directions, I just wanted to confirm that I was doing it right, so I looked EVERYWHERE for the directions. How could a $400 chair NOT come with directions??? Low and behold, the very first thing you take out of the box is a 2' by 3' or so THICC piece of heavy construction paper or cardboard that just says "Congratulations on buying this expensive chair", or something along those lines, which I scoffed at and threw to the side. Hey, guess what dummy? The directions were on the back of that, in CLEAR picture form with great descriptions. Luckily, I put several chairs together before, and I was already on the right track.

My wife did assist with the assembly, as this chair was HEAVY. Once the chair was complete, I sat my ass on it for the first time. It was a HUGE.... "meh".... The seat felt VERY firm, all but hard. The adjustable settings were all absolutely fantastic. You can move the arm rests into like 50+ different configurations, as you can adjust the height, slide them forward/backwards, and angle them outward or inward. They stay put VERY well, and the adjustment buttons are located in places where you shouldn't accidentally adjust them while flailing your arms at whatever bullshit just killed you on screen. You could recline the back to go flat and go into a full lay down as well. The pillow that straps to the headrest is a HUGE comfort, and the built in lumbar support is phenomenal.

Let's get back to that "meh" feeling seat, shall we? I heard this about several of the top gaming chairs, so I was kinda ready for it. "Chair is firm, but give it a few days of gaming and you will be surprised". Well, I got the chair Friday night and clocked in about 10-12 hours over a 3 day weekend, and I gotta say, "give it a few days of gaming and you will be surprised".

This thing now feels like a glove. I sit in this chair, and I instantly want to fall asleep. After getting all the adjustments where I want them, I sit in this thing, ass all the way back in the seat, body straight up, head resting on the pillow, feet propped up on some piece of shit purple kids chair that I threw under my desk without my daughter knowing, and I feel like I am getting a HUGE hug from this thing. Now, that's a $400 hug, and for $400 I would expect to get farther than halfway to first base with something, but my god this damn chair gets me.

Now, let's get to the looks and check out the picture below this paragraph. It's not a flashy, multicolored race car chair that I was originally going to purchase. It's a sleek, nice, all but plain looking black chair, with BEAUTIFUL red stitching. The branding is minimal in my opinion, and doesn't take away from just how clean this chair looks. For all intensive purposes, the chair doesn't immediately scream out "I am a $400 chair" just by looking at it, but boy can you feel it when you sit down in this thing (after slightly worn in for some).

STEALTH-12_f1affc27-a6de-45be-a73f-b870a297ce25.jpg

11491680836-weight_image.png


https://secretlab.co/products/titan

Would I recommend this chair to a friend? Only if I knew this friend wasn't going to laugh at the price tag, OR I could get my friend to sit in it for about 10 minutes. Most of my friends are SUPER cheap when it comes to things like this, and I was too for the most part. $400 isn't small change, and it's an actual decision making process for me to spend that kind of money.

Would I recommend this to people online, reading reviews, who are already over the $400 price tag or in which money isn't really an option? Hell yes, in a heart beat. If this fits your budget, buy it. I am not going to knock any competitors in this review because I haven't purchased or used any of the other high end chairs, but I am much happier seeing this thing at my computer desk then I would have been seeing a multicolored race car seat there for sure.
 
Last edited:
My thoughts are that you sound like a stinky pudgy manlet who spends a lot of money on chairs.
 
  • Eek
Reactions: HHJ
Quipling said:
My thoughts are that you sound like a stinky pudgy manlet who spends a lot of money on chairs.
Click to expand...

Thanks man, but those were facts stated in the OP. I will give you that "Like" you're farming though, just for the valuable minute of your life you will never get back.
 
I have that chair and I hate it. I’m 6ft 190lbs
My hips get sore after about an hour. It wobbles at least an inch side to side. It constantly tilts forwards and has to be adjusted.
Bolts were loose in the box.
They offered to ship me a new chair if I sent the old one back, which would cost me about $100 to ship back.

If you live in a major city, look for a used Herman Miller Aero.
 
jefferz said:
I have that chair and I hate it. I’m 6ft 190lbs
My hips get sore after about an hour. It wobbles at least an inch side to side. It constantly tilts forwards and has to be adjusted.
Bolts were loose in the box.
They offered to ship me a new chair if I sent the old one back, which would cost me about $100 to ship back.

If you live in a major city, look for a used Herman Miller Aero.
Click to expand...

Well that sucks to hear....

Herman Miller Aeron is a sexy fucking chair, and I doubt anyone in a 50 mile radius from where I live would even have one though....
 
steelcase-gesture-chair-product-tab.jpg


Steelcase Gesture. It's the best chair I have ever sat in and is super durable. Every other chair I've bought has fallen apart in 1-2 years.

Comes in a lot of colors.
 
Maybe I'm just boring but those multicoloured gaming chairs that streamers use look ugly af. I play on my couch but would get some kind of plain black office chair for a desktop.
 
echohead said:
This thread is relevant to my interests. Waiting for @Madmick s input.
Click to expand...

Same here. Wonder what @Madmick has to say about this....

KidBaize said:
Maybe I'm just boring but those multicoloured gaming chairs that streamers use look ugly af. I play on my couch but would get some kind of plain black office chair for a desktop.
Click to expand...

They were VERY off putting to me as well for the longest time. Now I have a Thor case with red lights and all red parts inside that look pretty sweet, and a Microsoft Sidewinder keyboard with red lights, and think a black/red "racing" chair would look pretty nice with my setup.
 
Madmick said:
I don't know anything about this market.

I have a guy. He knows how to weld and shit.
Click to expand...

Damnit for the last five years I have basically bought whatever your analysis pointed at for my gaming needs and now this?!
 
https://www.dxracer.com/us/en-us/?

They might look stupid but they are comfortable like a car seat and some are made for sitting 8+ hours a day. I've had mine for a few years and it's still held up.

I don't know why anyone would want leather though. Every single leather chair, coach, sofa I've ever had ends up flaking and creating a nightmare. Cloth/fabric forever.
 
Senzo Tanaka said:
https://www.dxracer.com/us/en-us/?

They might look stupid but they are comfortable like a car seat and some are made for sitting 8+ hours a day. I've had mine for a few years and it's still held up.

I don't know why anyone would want leather though. Every single leather chair, coach, sofa I've ever had ends up flaking and creating a nightmare. Cloth/fabric forever.
Click to expand...

Which model do you have?
 
Treeloy said:
Just buy a nice executive leather chair imo.
Click to expand...

fo'real.

i'm still using a pleather one from ~ 15 years ago. it's still quite comfy. i have a second one (console chair!) that's cloth (and it's also probably old as hell, i tactically acquired it from a friend when he moved) and i like it even better.

Quipling said:
My thoughts are that you sound like a stinky pudgy manlet who spends a lot of money on chairs.
Click to expand...

seriously, though - this. if you're going through chairs that fast... it sounds like the problem is you.
 
You're changing chairs every 1 to 1.5 years? Seems really excessive. I'm on my second chair in about 10 years.
 
CubicleGangster said:
You're changing chairs every 1 to 1.5 years? Seems really excessive. I'm on my second chair in about 10 years.
Click to expand...

Our house is growing. I went from having an office with one desk and 1 pc, to now having 3 desks with 3 pc's, on my 4th now. Wife has her office, kid has her own pc, I have my gamer, and the 4th is a spare.

We only have 3 chairs right now, so I always get the new one. Been fishing for "the one", haven't found it yet.

I guess explaining this should be in the OP, since people are just assuming I am wrecking my chairs, or a chair whore......
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedorgasm
Office chair vs gaming chair?
2
Replies
20
Views
426
badascan
badascan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,408
Messages
57,225,740
Members
175,591
Latest member
Azonin

Share this page

Back
Top