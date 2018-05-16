Finally Ready to Take the Plunge: Gaming Chair Thread

Allright, let's make a review of the Secret Lab's TITAN chair, shall we?Let's start off by mentioning the HUGE downside of this chair, it's cost. This chair costs $399, and to those of us who just buy an el' cheapo chair when ours runs into issues, this is a MAJOR hurdle to jump.Once you get past the price, click that order button, and INSTANTLY get filled with regret like I did, there comes the wait for this chair to arrive. It only took about 4 days from the time I ordered until I got my chair, and when it did, my wife could barely move the package inside. I thought she was exaggerating when she mentioned how big it was, as people always tend to exaggerate about size, until I got home and tried to maneuver the thing myself. It was a heavy, solid box....Once you open the box, I was surprised how much work Secret Labs already did for me. The seat and the arms were already screwed together, so all I really had to do was put the casters (wheels) on the base, sit the cylinder in the wheel base, mount the back of the seat to the bottom, then mount the bottom controls to the bottom of the seat. It was all VERY clear out of the box, which was great, because it came with no instruction packet.After putting 90% of the chair together though, all manly like without directions, I just wanted to confirm that I was doing it right, so I looked EVERYWHERE for the directions. How could a $400 chair NOT come with directions??? Low and behold, the very first thing you take out of the box is a 2' by 3' or so THICC piece of heavy construction paper or cardboard that just says "Congratulations on buying this expensive chair", or something along those lines, which I scoffed at and threw to the side. Hey, guess what dummy? The directions were on the back of that, in CLEAR picture form with great descriptions. Luckily, I put several chairs together before, and I was already on the right track.My wife did assist with the assembly, as this chair was HEAVY. Once the chair was complete, I sat my ass on it for the first time. It was a HUGE.... "meh".... The seat felt VERY firm, all but hard. The adjustable settings were all absolutely fantastic. You can move the arm rests into like 50+ different configurations, as you can adjust the height, slide them forward/backwards, and angle them outward or inward. They stay put VERY well, and the adjustment buttons are located in places where you shouldn't accidentally adjust them while flailing your arms at whatever bullshit just killed you on screen. You could recline the back to go flat and go into a full lay down as well. The pillow that straps to the headrest is a HUGE comfort, and the built in lumbar support is phenomenal.Let's get back to that "meh" feeling seat, shall we? I heard this about several of the top gaming chairs, so I was kinda ready for it. "Chair is firm, but give it a few days of gaming and you will be surprised". Well, I got the chair Friday night and clocked in about 10-12 hours over a 3 day weekend, and I gotta say, "give it a few days of gaming and you will be surprised".This thing now feels like a glove. I sit in this chair, and I instantly want to fall asleep. After getting all the adjustments where I want them, I sit in this thing, ass all the way back in the seat, body straight up, head resting on the pillow, feet propped up on some piece of shit purple kids chair that I threw under my desk without my daughter knowing, and I feel like I am getting a HUGE hug from this thing. Now, that's a $400 hug, and for $400 I would expect to get farther than halfway to first base with something, but my god this damn chair gets me.Now, let's get to the looks and check out the picture below this paragraph. It's not a flashy, multicolored race car chair that I was originally going to purchase. It's a sleek, nice, all but plain looking black chair, with BEAUTIFUL red stitching. The branding is minimal in my opinion, and doesn't take away from just how clean this chair looks. For all intensive purposes, the chair doesn't immediately scream out "I am a $400 chair" just by looking at it, but boy can you feel it when you sit down in this thing (after slightly worn in for some).Would I recommend this chair to a friend? Only if I knew this friend wasn't going to laugh at the price tag, OR I could get my friend to sit in it for about 10 minutes. Most of my friends are SUPER cheap when it comes to things like this, and I was too for the most part. $400 isn't small change, and it's an actual decision making process for me to spend that kind of money.Would I recommend this to people online, reading reviews, who are already over the $400 price tag or in which money isn't really an option? Hell yes, in a heart beat. If this fits your budget, buy it. I am not going to knock any competitors in this review because I haven't purchased or used any of the other high end chairs, but I am much happier seeing this thing at my computer desk then I would have been seeing a multicolored race car seat there for sure.