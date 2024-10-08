Was kinda Insecure, I think that most of the issue was related to stupid videos and Incel content that I’ve seen.



Really thought that while it counts and it’s valued, looks were like everything. Turns out they aren’t, and average is… fine to do ok.



So eventually did hit the gym; started taking care of myself, got a new car, improved style (more balanced and classy) and my profiles….



Got few lays and finally a gf, after I had a year of being very lonely and unhappy.



More than the act or sex (helps stress, dopamine release, oxytocin, you feel good) it’s the fact i thought i was just bad or ugly without trying much, when in reality it’s far easier than what I though.



All you have to do is approach well and learn how to take Ls, nothing else. If you got something for you, it’s a number game so yeah, getting someone into the bed isn’t that hard.



I know it’s normal and take for granted, and I was like a loser before. Because more I think, who the fuck would stay with someone who doesn’t even like himself and wants to do cosmetic work? No one.