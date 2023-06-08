PlayStation Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

So pumped for this. Really hoping for more open exploration now that they left Midgard, like in the original.

I still remember leaving Midgar for the first time. Up to that point thought the game was already pretty big, then seeing it was just a city on a huge world map, and just being blown away.
 
I'm glad they actually have Tifa saying what the fuck? To Cloud's Nibelheim story
 
Here's an updated timeline image of stuff covering the possible 3 sets of FF7 Timelines

Dunno if some of that is set in stone or not like the Biggs and Jessie stuff
 
so they are acyually full on changing the entire story around?#

Why do I detect something changing with Aeries?
 
These 3 games are more of a sequel / alternate timeline that still takes stuff from the original story
 
Played the first game and loved it, but I think I will wait for everything to be released before picking this up. Don't have a PS5 and probably will never get one, but I imagine at some point they will do a box set. And holy hell two PS5 discs. How fucking long will this game be?
 
Could go an install and play disc...size wise 150-175 GB likely high fidelity open world games.
 
