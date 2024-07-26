Fights to put together to get Paddy a title shot

koa pomaikai
Assuming mister baddy gets past Green and I think he’s going to smoke Green, what fights do you think the UFC can give mister Baddy to setup a title fight?
I think you have to give him strikers all the way.
So after Green… give him.
Hooker
Fiziev
Then give him winner of Chandler vs McGregor
Or Justin Gathje.
After that, I think it’s reasonable to give Paddy a title shot.
