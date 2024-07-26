Fights to put together to get Paddy a title shot

You need a bunch of famous but old fighters. If not available, somebody famous from a lighter weight class below he can grapple.Hooker is too big to grapple and strike with easily and Fiziev lights him up on the feet.Green is soon 38 and not great on the ground - good choiceRDA is soon 40Chandler is 38 and hasn't fought in 2Conor is 36, inactive, his body broken, can be grappledBrian Ortega from featherweight - overrated and Paddy would be biggerBarboza would be 39 till they fight, likes to gas and can't grapple1. Barboza2. Chandler/RDA3. ConorAll 3 gas and are old, so 5 rounders in EnglandAnd bam title shot