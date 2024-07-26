Fights to put together to get Paddy a title shot

Assuming mister baddy gets past Green and I think he’s going to smoke Green, what fights do you think the UFC can give mister Baddy to setup a title fight?

I think you have to give him strikers all the way.

So after Green… give him.
Hooker
Fiziev

Then give him winner of Chandler vs McGregor

Or Justin Gathje.

After that, I think it’s reasonable to give Paddy a title shot.
 
You need a bunch of famous but old fighters. If not available, somebody famous from a lighter weight class below he can grapple.
Hooker is too big to grapple and strike with easily and Fiziev lights him up on the feet.

Green is soon 38 and not great on the ground - good choice

RDA is soon 40
Chandler is 38 and hasn't fought in 2
Conor is 36, inactive, his body broken, can be grappled

Brian Ortega from featherweight - overrated and Paddy would be bigger
Barboza would be 39 till they fight, likes to gas and can't grapple


1. Barboza
2. Chandler/RDA
3. Conor

All 3 gas and are old, so 5 rounders in England

And bam title shot


I'm ok with him fighting Hooker, that would a fun one, not sure him beating the Hangman puts him in the title picture though
 
If he beats Green, they should make him fight Turner. Then Moicano. After he gets his ass kicked by those two guys, feed him to Dober or Long John Silver.
 
