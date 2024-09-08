Fights to make after UFC Fight Night - Burns vs Brady

#6 Sean Brady vs #2 Kamaru Usman - Great performance by Sean Brady, I wish he would fight more as he is crazy inactive. The last time he fought twice in a year was in 2021, since then it's been once a year. Although despite that, he is constantly improving and I think it's time for one final test and that should be Usman who has amazing wrestling and improved standup, one problem is that Usman is almost 38 years of age, so is this another fight where age will play a huge factor? It really could be, but regardless this should be the next fight to make to see if Usman still has it or if Brady will continue to rise in the rankings.



#8 Gilbert Burns vs #12 Michael Morales (Or Retirement) - Well if there is any fight that looks like age certainly played a factor, it's this one. Burns turned 38 over the summer and it for sure showed tonight with his age, he is now on a 3 fight losing streak and despite that he is still a fan favorite. He is also tasked with taking on the up and comers and I think next is Michael Morales who just beat Magny by TKO in the first round about 2 weeks ago. This is the fight to make and if Burns loses, I think it's time to retire.



#6 Natilia Silva vs the Winner of #5 Rose Namajunas vs #3 Erin Blanchfield - Amazing performance by Silva tonight, it's like everytime she fights, she improves drastically, it's quite amazing to watch. I think after the title fight next week against Valentina and Grasso, that Manon will get the next shot but in November in the Co-Main event we see Rose vs Erin and I think that's a perfect fight for Silva to get the winner for after Manon fights the winner next week.



#4 Jessica Andrade vs #9 Tabatha Ricci (115)- Andrade takes the L tonight up a weight class but nothing she hasn't seen before, it was an amazing fight nonetheless though and personally I think she should go back down to 115 as there is a new opponent rising up the ranks and someone she hasn't faced yet in a division where she has practically faced everyone already. That woman is Tabatha Ricci, she just won her fight against Angela Hill and said she will be coming back next year and after tonight Andrade is going to need some time off so I think this is perfect time line wise.



Steve Garcia vs #9 Calvin Kattar - And just like that Steve Garcia steals Kyle Nelson's original opponent! Garcia is on a 5 fight winning streak, all by finish! Steve Garcia is easily become a fan favorite over the last year and I think a fight against Calvin Kattar would be so amazing to watch. We know that Garcia said he's taking a 30 day break from training all together so we won't see him in the gym until AT LEAST October, so with that being said I would love to see this fight be made for UFC 310 in December, could be a great prelim headliner, or a fight you could throw on the main card as the opener depending on the Main Event!



Kyle Nelson vs Ricardo Ramos - Very tough loss for Nelson tonight as he was expecting to face Calvin Kattar who was ranked #9. Kyle Nelson shouldn't be that upset though as he was previously on a 3 fight winning streak before this fight and practically saved his career over the last year. I would love to see him against Ramos as both of these fighters are fun fighters to watch and are truly unpredictable people once they step into the cage.



#12 Cody Durden vs Alessandro Costa - Shoutout to Durden for stepping in on 4 days notice and getting the Win by 2nd round Sub! Great performance and amazing, fun, first round to watch! These 2 were just straight swinging for about 3 minutes straight and it was amazing to watch. I think Durden will take a bit of time off but I think he should still fight Costa who was scheduled to fight Schnell originally. This fight should be made whenever Durden is ready to go again, I would give him a ranked opponent but I don't really rate a win over Schnell in 2024.



Matt Schnell - Retired - Sad loss for Schnell as he loses by 2nd round submission and retires in the cage, although not known to be the best, he always put on fun fights for the fans, Happy Retirement Matt!



Yanal Ashmouz vs Austin Hubbard - Safe to say Yanal came out with an interesting gameplan tonight, nonetheless he got the job done by decision and now stands 2-1 in the UFC. I think a fight with UFC Vet Austin Hubbard should be next. Hubbard has had his 2nd chance in the UFC and beat Figlak this year as an underdog. Hubbard has some underrated grappling so it should be interesting to see how these 2 clash together in the Octagon.



Trevor Peek vs Kurt Holobaugh - Peek takes the loss tonight but do we really care about that? Nah, we just like when he puts on fun fights for the Fans to watch, and he always does. Let's give him someone who will actually stand up and fight Peek this time and I think Holobaugh is a perfect fit for that job. Kurt called for this fight a bit ago in the Summer for later this year and honestly, on the Tampa Card? Count me in.



Chris Padilla vs Elves Brener - Great performance by Chris Padilla, that's 2-0 in the UFC now both in 2024, and both by finish. When he stepped in on short notice earlier this year I didn't think anything of it because his record did not look impressive whatsoever but he did indeed change my opinion over his last 2 fights. I want to see him fight better competition and I think Brener is a perfect fight to make. Brener needs a fight where is favorable to him and Padilla needs a step up.



Zhu Rong vs Mitch Ramirez - Rong looked good in his moments in the fight but he does lose this fight by a nasty elbow that led to a doctor stoppage. This is his 2nd run in the UFC after getting released the first time and getting some stoppages on the regional scene and getting invited back, I think him vs someone who lost their short notice debut by TKO should be good for both men, and that guy is Mitch Ramirez.



Isaac Dulgarian vs Hakeem Dawodu - Great performance by Isaac but that's about what you should expect as a -2500 favorite, took little to no damage and I would expect him to get in there sooner than later. I want to see him against way better compeitition than Brendon Marotte. Him vs Dawodu would be an amazing fight if he is willing to fight In Canada come around November time, should be a great test for the prospect.



Brendon Marotte vs Bogdan Grad ( DWCS ) - Yea let's just be honest here.. Marotte is not UFC level whatsoever, one can just say to go ahead and release him and I wouldn't have any issue with it whatsoever but I do believe he will be given one more fight and more than likely against a DWCS contract winner.



Andre Lima vs Jesus Santos Aguilar - That's 3-0 in a row for Andre Lima, all in 2024. I think he needs one more to get a ranked opponent and someone else who is in the same situation is Aguilar, Jesus Aguilar said he wants to come back in March and that could be easily doable for Lima as well, could be a great fight for both men to see who is ready for the rankings.



Felipe dos Santos vs Kevin Borjas - Tough loss for Santos but he is only 22 years old so he is crazy young for this division, he now drops to 1-2 in the UFC and I think Kevin Borjas should be next. Borjas recently had to pull out of his fight at UFC 306 Noche so I can assume he is looking to get back in there later this year or early next year, Borjas is 0-2 in the UFC and desperately needs a win and I think the UFC will prioritize making a favorable matchup for Felipe.



Gabriel Santos vs Francis Marshall - Amazing performance by Gabriel Santos tonight, he get's his first win in the UFC after facing 2 tough fighters in Lerone Murphy and David Onama. This dude is crazy talented and is still only 27 years of age. I think we should still slowly build him up and I think next up is Francis Marshall who also has a bit of prospect resume. Both are super young and can certainly use this win to move on to the next competitive level of the unranked fighters within the 145 division.



Yi Zha vs Kaan Ofli - What a fight... as Yizha tries to make his 2nd UFC run after losing his first Road to UFC finals. He took a CRAZY amount of damage so he's going to have to come back next year but when he does I think Kaan Ofli should be a good matchup to make. Ofli just lost the TUF finals by KO about 2 weeks back and is gonna need some time off as well, but who can get their first UFC win in this matchup?



Jaqueline Amorim vs #15 Karolina Kowalkiewicz - That's 3 in a row for Amorim... and all by finish! She is certainly a fun fighter to watch and has a very bright future infront of her. I think it's time for a ranked opponent and she called for a fight in December and I think this is a great fight to add to the UFC 310 prelims. Kowalkiewicz is a veteran who I can only assume is about a loss away from retiring and is a former title challenger who has been fighting here since 2015. I think a fight infront of the fans is only right for a possible retirement fight and Karolina Kowalkiewicz on you're resume is a great look for Amorim!



Vanessa Demopoulos vs Julia Polastri - And Demopoulos finally loses without controversy.... or did she... she claimed Amorim had her fingers inside the glove before the finish but regardless she takes the loss by first round submission via Armbar. She is 35 but still holds a 5-3 record within the UFC which is very respectable. I think she will continue to fight new fighters to the promotion as she is still a good test for him, Polastri should be next as she lost her debut but did show some good grappling.



Andre Petroski vs Roman Kopylov - That is now 7-2 in the UFC for Petroski which is kind of crazy to think about. Despite that he has a huge issue, one is being entertaining and not laying and praying and second is every time he tries and fights a little bit up in competition, he get's sent right back down. I think he could arguably be about 1-2 fights away from a ranking fight but he will need to fight better competition and I think Kopylov is that guy. Roman usually does not do well against grapplers but he'll need to do good in this one if he wants to fight a ranked opponent once again.



Dylan Budka vs Djorden Santos ( DWCS ) - Well it's no secret that this wasn't an entertaining fight by any measure but that is now 0-2 in the UFC for Budka and both of them haven't been what the UFC expected to say the least. Despite only being 24 years of age, he now holds a 7-4 record overall and doesn't seem to be improving that much and even missed weight this time around. I think the UFC will pair him up with a DWCS winner and that guy people Djorden Santos who just beat Will Currie recently as a +300 underdog.



Nathan Fletcher vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke - Great performance by Fletcher, got opened up early by and elbow and was in some uncomfortable positions on bottom a few times but pulled through and got the W. A perfect fight is him vs Nuerdanbieke, who is 3-3 in the UFC currently and on a 2 fight losing streak. Shayilan has some heavy hands and some an underrated grappling which would make for a great test for Fletcher, could even see this at UFC Macau if Fletcher is willing to turn around fast enough.



Zygimantas Ramaska vs Timothy Cuamba - Fun fight while it lasted but Ramaska does take the loss tonight, losing by 2nd round submission via Arm Triangle. He did show some good glimpses in the fight and he's still very young, I think him vs another young fighter in Cuamba should make for a fun scrap. Cuamba is 0-2 in the UFC but he is pretty entertaining in the cage despite his 0-2 UFC record, could be a fight to look out for next year.