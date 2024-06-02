Fights to Make After UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan II – Arman Tsarukyan has fought his way to the top, his win over Charles Oliveira cementing him as the #1 ranked lightweight contender, and now he has the chance to amend one of the very few defeats tasted during his career against Islam Makhachev. The Makhachev Express, though, shows no signs of slowing, Dustin Poirier became another victim despite a really competitive contest, Dustin looked great, but it’s good to see the Armenian breaking up the logjam that has long occupied the top of the lightweight division. Things are heating up at 155 despite the potential loss of a truly elite contender.



Dustin Poirier – RETIRED? – What a career for ‘The Diamond’. Sometimes you just have to give maximum credit, and this man has done so much in MMA, both in WEC and UFC. A true MMA legend, and still capable of beating some of the best up-and-comers in the world (see: Benoit St Denis). But, maybe he’s decided to call time on his career, and you just gotta applaud that. Congratulations Dustin, have a great retirement - or else we will see you soon!



Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis (or Israel Adesanya Winner) – I don’t know what the plans are for DDP and the Middleweight title, if the plan is DDP vs Izzy, that’s a bit harsh on Strickland since Izzy hasn’t fought or won since losing to Sean, but it might just be the popular fight they prefer. Whatever. All eyes on Cannonier-Imavov just in case Cannonier uncorks a show stealer… plenty of options! But my preference right now would be for Sean to fight the winner of DDP vs Izzy, and that fight’s not happening, Sean vs DDP II works.



Paulo Costa vs Caio Borralho – The perfect main event for a Fight Night event in Brazil, Paulo Costa has actually lost 4 of his last 5, albeit against elite middleweights, but now it’s time for him to test someone else. Caio Borralho is on a tear, he is the current #12, he deserves a crack at a big name, and Paulo Costa could be the perfect test! Yes, these guys have trained together on occasion, but Caio was recently questioning Paulo Costa making the same mistakes in fights, so let’s not beat around the bush, they aren’t wedded to each other and I’ve no doubt they’d fight with such high stakes. It’s meathead vs self-styled fighting intellectual. Who wins?



Kevin Holland vs Chris Curtis - #15 welterweight vs #15 middleweight anyone? Kevin Holland showed he’s more than just a striker with a gnarly armbar submission of Michal Oleksiejczuk, but if he eats a punch like that from Chris Curtis, chances are, it will be lights out for ‘The Trailblazer’. Still, Holland hasn’t actually been finished since 2022 when he retired against Wonderboy after Round 4, so it will be easier said than done for the ‘Action Man’. Book this one and we’re guaranteed a good time as Curtis looks to arrest his own poor run of form. Will Curtis being 5 years older be a factor?



Michal Oleksiejczuk vs Eryk Anders – Depending on the severity of Michal’s arm injury, I’d like his next fight to be a step down from the likes of Caio Borralho, Michel Pereira and Kevin Holland, all of whom submitted the Polish striker. While Eryk Anders is an experienced dude who has won 2 of his last 3, the 37 year old hasn’t been fighting at the highest level and isn’t too much of a submission threat despite his wrestling ability. To be honest, I think both guys would look at this as a ‘must win’ fight if they’re to have any relevance in the 185 division. Michal can crack, Anders can wrestle, but both are prone to losing whenever they are unable to impose their own style of fight.



Niko Price vs Chidi Njokuani – Niko Price picked up an absolutely pivotal win tonight with his back against the wall in terms of his UFC future, and Chidi Njokuani knows all about that having snapped a 3-fight losing streak to edge out Rhys McKee last time out. Both these veteran strikers will be desperate to build some momentum, so let’s give them both the opportunity. Hopefully we get a banger!



Alex Morono vs Carlston Harris – Alex Morono appeared to suffer from the short notice fight taken with just a two-month turnaround, so I wouldn’t expect to see him back until he’s fully recuperated. When he returns, someone like Carlston Harris would be an ideal opponent. Both guys are now coming off a defeat after Harris was blitzed by Khaos Williams, but both still sport good-looking UFC records and are very well-rounded veterans. Morono might have the advantage on the feet, perhaps Harris has it on the ground, but both guys have shown they can do that too when called upon. Fun mid-tier welterweight fight!



Randy Brown vs Geoff Neal – I love this call out from Randy Brown, Geoff Neal sits #10 in the welterweight rankings but has lost two in a row to surging prospects Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry. He’s still not an easy out and can deliver real power on the feet, something Randy Brown will have to be wary of all fight long. But yeah, Neal should be fighting down, defending that ranking, and Randy Brown after 3 wins in a row including against Muslim Salikhov and Elizeu Zaleski is a perfect pick.



Elizeu Zaleski vs Khaos Williams – Elizeu Zaleski is very fun, very well-rounded, and very dangerous. He’s no easy out for anyone, but at 37 is operating as something as a gatekeeper to the elite. Khaos Williams is as close as one can get to a ranked opponent but is ultimately behind Randy Brown in that queue both in terms of momentum and because Brown beat him already. If Khaos can solve the Zaleski puzzle, he too will be right there and ready for someone like Neil Magny.



Roman Kopylov vs Edmen Shahbazyan – Both these (usually) exciting strikers have bounced back from tough losses with wins over Cesar Almeida and AJ Dobson respectively, and while Kopylov had to enter uncharted territory with a wrestling-heavy decision win over Cesar Almeida, it keeps him relevant in the 185 division. I think the time is right to pit these two against each other. They’ve both consistently lost at a higher level, but shown they can chew up less experienced opposition, and now sit somewhere outside that top 15. Should be fun to see who has the better striking, both can be clean and fast to the mark, but who do you favour here?



Cesar Almeida vs Armen Petrosyan – I don’t know what you can do with a 36 year old kickboxer with poor takedown defence except keep giving him guys who are predominantly strikers and see if he improves that aspect of his game over time. Sooner or later you need to develop that aspect of the sport, and it shouldn’t be asking too much for the ability to stuff shots from guys like Armen Petrosyan (if he shoots at all, of course). Other than that, both guys are dangerous strikers, but can Cesar show there are levels to it? Tonight, he even struggled on the feet.



Jailton Almeida vs Ciryl Gane – I like this call out! Ciryl Gane apparently turned down a title shot against Tom Aspinall in order to film a movie, fair enough, but that does set him back in terms of contention in my eyes. A win over Jailton Almeida would put him right back in the thick of things, though, in what many will see as a classic striker vs grappler encounter. Gane has been derided somewhat for his lack of a ground game, but he’s still a big, explosive athlete and a good striker. Can he prevent Jailton doing what Jailton does so well, and can Jailton avoid getting caught on the feet?



Alexandr Romanov vs Rodrigo Nascimento – Alexandr Romanov lost for the third time in his last four outings, easily beaten by the vastly superior Jailton Almeida. He needs a bounce back win in the worst way, and the Brazilian #15 Rodrigo Nascimento looks like a perfect opportunity for that. If Romanov can’t win this kind of fight, and dominate, his time as a ranked UFC heavyweight will quickly come to a close – not that Nascimento is especially easy, but Romanov really needs to go in there and remind everyone he can grapple too.



Grant Dawson vs Drakkar Klose – Both guys have beaten Joe Solecki fairly recently, and both have really solid numerical records – but also a propensity to underwhelm even when winning well. Perhaps that’s slightly unfair on Klose, though, who has 2 finishes in his last 4 outings, but the victory over Joaquim Silva at UFC 301 might prevent him from a ranked opponent. The same story would apply for Grant Dawson, who might be snubbed in terms of facing a top 15 fighter. Put them against each other, and hope someone makes a statement – or we get a war.



Joe Solecki vs Chase Hooper – Joe Solecki has fought some very good fighters lately but hasn’t been able to register a really defining win. A good grappler, Solecki’s style unfortunately doesn’t lend itself well to overcoming overwhelming wrestlers like Dawson, and in truth he never really came close to turning the tables. Give him Chase Hooper in a natural step up for Hooper, who is starting to look like a real prospect. Chase has shown improvements in his striking, could that be the difference here, or do we get a grappling bout?



Jake Matthews vs Max Griffin – Jake Matthews picks up a solid win over Phil Rowe, and I’d like to see him move on to fellow uber-veteran Max Griffin. 20-7 vs 20-10, 10 year UFC veteran vs 8 year UFC veteran, and they’ve never met before. Griffin has generally fought at a higher level, and has a slightly worse numerical record as a result, but the 38 year old proved he still belongs with a narrow win over Jeremiah Wells last time out. This is the kind of fight Matthews really needs to win if he’s to move forwards with his career, but it sure won’t be easy. Max Griffin will give him nothing.



Phil Rowe vs Song Kenan – Two defeats in a row for Phil Rowe, and he looked like he froze a little tonight and didn’t fight to his potential. Nonetheless, there are relevant fights for him right now, including Song Kenan, who has lost 3 of his last 4, but is not necessarily an easy out. Rowe must prove he can hang with veterans, and that he’s got a well-rounded arsenal – something he did not display tonight. Loser, realistically, could be on the chopping block…



Bassil Hafez vs Jonny Parsons – If you’ve forgotten who Jonny Parsons is, I couldn’t blame you – but in his UFC debut he went to London and knocked out Danny Roberts in his own backyard, living up to his ‘Sluggernaut’ nickname. A banger against Uros Medic fell through, but if he’s ready to resurface, he looks the right opponent for Bassil Hafez. Hafez fought like a slugger tonight but has shown he can mix it up with takedowns, a combination that even gave Jack Della Maddalena problems. Let these two remind us of who they are and what they bring to the cage.



Mickey Gall – CUT! Well that was a fun fight, but it’s still 3 losses in a row for Gall, who slumps to 7-6. That’s just not UFC calibre, and he’s not making improvements at a quick enough pace to keep up with even low level welterweights. Sorry, Mickey…



Ailin Perez vs Pannie Kianzad – Ailin Perez makes it 3 in a row, and if there’s a division where any 3 wins propels you into the mix, it’s women’s Bantamweight. Let’s not stand on ceremony here, give Perez someone like Pannie Kianzad. Pannie is ranked #11 but has lost 3 of her last 4 and her most recent win over Lina Lansberg counts for very little in today’s climate. If Perez wins, she earns a rankings spot, but if Pannie can defend it then fair play to her, but she is someone who needs to prove she still belongs as her best wins now seem like a distant memory.



Joselyne Edwards vs Darya Zhelznyakova – Joselyne Edwards is on a 2 fight losing streak and most halt that momentum immediately, or she might slide out of the UFC before she knows it. Joselyne’s issue isn’t competing, it’s putting on convincing performances, and tonight she fought at the usual pace and just didn’t show any of the promised aggression. If she keeps plodding, she’s in trouble. Give her Darya Zhelznyakova, who, for all that has just been said, will benefit nicely from a name like Joselyne Edwards on her résumé. Fight probably takes place on the feet, but who shows out best?



Andre Lima vs Edgar Chairez – That’s not the type of win that will move Lima very far up the ladder or endear him to too many fans. Lima won, it probably shouldn’t have been a split decision, but it was a mid-tier, foul-filled performance. Give him 1-1 Chairez next, a more experienced opponent but one Lima should be able to beat, but there are a couple of important aspects: he must make weight, and he must clean up his game to keep progressing. If he fights at 135, I’d have no issues either.



Mitch Raposo vs Kevin Borjas – Kevin Borjas is 0-2 but has looked like a capable boxer without really showing out in the UFC to this point, Raposo didn’t really get to show his skill set tonight either, so I like this as very fair matchmaking for both – and I think it should be a better fight in terms of entertainment than what we got served up tonight.