Fights that never happen outcome

I loved Brock's UFC run, it was insane and pretty mind-blowing.Fact is though he faced 3 fighters with quality striking and some takedown defence, and they all hammered him pretty badly. He managed to choke out gassed out Carwin, but Carwin really laid it on him.Cormier-Brock wouldn't have gone any better for Lesnar than Overeem-Brock or Cain-Brock.I think he still beats most of the roster as most of the heavyweight roster is unathletic and low-level in all areas, but guys like DC and Fedor were always going to destroy Lesnar. He didn't really know what he was doing and folded quickly when he was hit. DC and Fedor would have just punched him until he balled up at their feet.