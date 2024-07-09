Fighters you remember one way but are the complete opposite in reality

For me, it's Jeremy Horn. In my head, I have this image of a scrappy, small, scrawny middleweight who taught himself BJJ and made a name for himself by sheer determination.

In reality, he's most of those things, but he's also a 6'1" dude who fought all the way up at heavyweight. Several months ago, I rewatched his fight against Shamrock and was amazed at how he towered over Frank.

I was watching UFC 22 during my workout this morning and the commentators described Horn as a powerhouse who wouldn't be able to push Godsey around, like Horn had done to his previous opponent.
 
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA said:
I trougth Ian Garry was an entertainment striker , but in reality he's just a wet blanket hugger
lol this thread is really going to head in some unexpected directions if we talk about all the shit talkers who don't back it up. Colby, Strickland...
 
to be fair he was smaller than Dan Severn haha

I famously always thought Jeremy Horn and Matt Lindland were the same guy... turns out they weren't...
 
lol there's an easy way to tell them apart: Horn washed his ass the entire week before the fight
 
When I first saw Jordan Leavitt -- he was my favorite masculine fighter, fighting with such a fierce rage.

I may have been wrong...

Screenshot 2024-07-09 085748.png
 
When Jon Jones first burst on to the scene, he seemed like a mild mannered, humble kid who had the potential to be Michael Jordan of MMA. He was the first fighter with Nike & Gatorade sponsorships. He also claimed to be anti-drugs and admitted to telling on kids who smoked marijuana. He portrayed himself as a meek man of God.

In reality, Jon Jones is an arrogant and vindictive human. He threatened to hurt Colby Covington because he didn’t do the dishes. He also threatened to stick his finger up a comedians butthole. He’s tormented his wife & kids and harmed countless others. He also isn’t scared to headbutt a car or use performance enhancing drugs. He’s also willing to hid under an octagon to avoid getting caught. He will hold grudges for years and his passive aggressiveness is unmatched.
 
I always thought of Tito as a painter and a poet, as well as a classically trained chef, but there are videos out there that I can only assume are AI that suggest otherwise.
 
When did Tito turn into MMA's resident dumbass? In the old days of the UFC he came off as one of the more clever trash talkers.
 
