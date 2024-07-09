Fighters you remember one way but are the complete opposite in reality

don't ask
For me, it's Jeremy Horn. In my head, I have this image of a scrappy, small, scrawny middleweight who taught himself BJJ and made a name for himself by sheer determination.
In reality, he's most of those things, but he's also a 6'1" dude who fought all the way up at heavyweight. Several months ago, I rewatched his fight against Shamrock and was amazed at how he towered over Frank.
I was watching UFC 22 during my workout this morning and the commentators described Horn as a powerhouse who wouldn't be able to push Godsey around, like Horn had done to his previous opponent.
