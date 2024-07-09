Fighters you remember one way but are the complete opposite in reality

When Jon Jones first burst on to the scene, he seemed like a mild mannered, humble kid who had the potential to be Michael Jordan of MMA. He was the first fighter with Nike & Gatorade sponsorships. He also claimed to be anti-drugs and admitted to telling on kids who smoked marijuana. He portrayed himself as a meek man of God.



In reality, Jon Jones is an arrogant and vindictive human. He threatened to hurt Colby Covington because he didn’t do the dishes. He also threatened to stick his finger up a comedians butthole. He’s tormented his wife & kids and harmed countless others. He also isn’t scared to headbutt a car or use performance enhancing drugs. He’s also willing to hid under an octagon to avoid getting caught. He will hold grudges for years and his passive aggressiveness is unmatched.