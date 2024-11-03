Fighters you hate

BlackNathan

BlackNathan

Ok, walk on eggshells in the post because I don't want anyone getting in trouble on account of me. Who are some fighters you just can't stand for no good reason? I hate Michael Chiesa. I i've never really liked him that much because of his fighting style, bus stuff seemed like a money grab to me, and the "don't talk about my mom" moment was very cringey imo. But I hate hate hate that he got to fight Tony Ferguson on a 7 fight losing streak for no good reason. A free win for a guy I hate vs a guy I love. Who are some of your guys hates? You'd be cooler to not include obvious ones but feel free to say whatever.
 

Super weird to hate an athlete I don't know. There are fighters I don't like to watch fight. That's different. You are a child? Anyone older than 14 making these kind of threads is bizarre. Can't imagine an adult thinking these thoughts and posting them online. Love your Avatar though.
 
Admittedly, hate is used superficially here. But in my opinion emotion is second to only to competition when it comes to enjoying sports. I hate the Yankees and the dodgers, it makes baseball more fun to watch. Do I want Chiesa to get seriously injured? No, but I want him to lose his fights. We can disagree on this
 
Dodgers baby!!!!!!!
 
Weidman, not sure there's even a close 2nd but that's my rational pick. My irrational one is Sam Alvey, his constant smiling gimmick while fighting just annoyed me, always rooted for a violent KO against him
 
I was just talking about how Sam is the luckiest. 9 UFC fight streak without a win, model wife, and karate combat heavyweight champ lol.
 
OSP
Tony
Erin

Erin I don't super hate. I just think little of her. The other two I hate with a passion though.
 
He's just a low level dude who got where he was based on pure size and athleticism. Him striking with Bader for 5 rounds was a black day for the sport. Made me embarrassed to be a fan during that lol.

Hate the dumb faces he pulls when he wins and the stupid scar tattoo things on his arms.
 
