Mohawk Banditó said:



Then he went 4-8 and got released





Literally the first words that came to my head. But in retrospect, was it a huge upset? I don't remember Paulo Thiago was over +400 when he made his debut against Koscheck and hit him with that uppercut.Then he went 4-8 and got releasedLiterally the first words that came to my head. But in retrospect, was it a huge upset? I don't remember Click to expand...

Well maybe not, but he had just beat Keith Jardine who was in the middle of his best run, and followed it up by beating Alessio Sakara... so I guess you're right, not the biggest upset in the world but Joe's hyperbole made it way more memorable than it ever should have been.