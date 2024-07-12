Fighters who win decisions by landing ZERO offense

For the trolling?Sterling. But I still love to see him fight.
Nah, that was fake news. Official stats say significant strikes were 21-19 for MVP.Didn't Cuckchoado win with not a single significant strike landed against MVP? That's got to be a record.
Not much better lolNah, that was fake news. Official stats say significant strikes were 21-19 for MVP.
Well, he did better than MVP, considering the strikes were about even and he dominated the grappling.Not much better lol
When you say, "without landing any offense", do you mean strikes? Or does this include an aggressive grappler taking people down and hunting for submissions?What are some fighters that win decisions without landing any offense at all?
I’ll start with Gamrot, and Ian Garry as of late. The guys literally win by lay n pray, not even exaggerating.
I'm less enthused about MVP's UFC career since he seems to be putting no effort into it. He had shown some pretty solid grappling defence in the past, but looked like he'd never trained it in his life against Garry.Well, he did better than MVP, considering the strikes were about even and he dominated the grappling.
His facial expression right after the first takedown said it all. He looked totally in a panic.I'm less enthused about MVP's UFC career since he seems to be putting no effort into it. He had shown some pretty solid grappling defence in the past, but looked like he'd never trained it in his life against Garry.
