Fighters who win decisions by landing ZERO offense

Fatback96 said:
What are some fighters that win decisions without landing any offense at all?

I’ll start with Gamrot, and Ian Garry as of late. The guys literally win by lay n pray, not even exaggerating.
Click to expand...
When you say, "without landing any offense", do you mean strikes? Or does this include an aggressive grappler taking people down and hunting for submissions?
 
Ares Black said:
Well, he did better than MVP, considering the strikes were about even and he dominated the grappling.
Click to expand...
I'm less enthused about MVP's UFC career since he seems to be putting no effort into it. He had shown some pretty solid grappling defence in the past, but looked like he'd never trained it in his life against Garry.
 
Rose Namajunas-Carla Esparza 2 I think was one of the lowest output fights I've seen. I don't really recall either of them landing anything. Seemed like there was space between them the whole fight. I'm definitely not going to rewatch to see if I'm right or wrong.
 
don't ask said:
I'm less enthused about MVP's UFC career since he seems to be putting no effort into it. He had shown some pretty solid grappling defence in the past, but looked like he'd never trained it in his life against Garry.
Click to expand...
His facial expression right after the first takedown said it all. He looked totally in a panic.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
His facial expression right after the first takedown said it all. He looked totally in a panic.
Click to expand...

lol he sure did. If that loss doesn't light a fire under his ass to redeem himself and train grappling like a mofo, I'm off the MVP bandwagon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,692
Messages
55,842,104
Members
174,959
Latest member
Chaosicity

Share this page

Back
Top