Fighters who fought each other in three different promotions

This isnt that unusual in two different promotions but three???
Here are two that come to mind
Rampage and Wanderlei fought each other four times in three different promotions
PRIDE (2x) UFC and Bellator
Alistair Overeem fought Badr Hari in Dream, K-1 and Glory
Any other notable examples like this?
