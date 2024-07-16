Fighters who fought each other in three different promotions

This isnt that unusual in two different promotions but three???

Here are two that come to mind

Rampage and Wanderlei fought each other four times in three different promotions

PRIDE (2x) UFC and Bellator

Alistair Overeem fought Badr Hari in Dream, K-1 and Glory

Any other notable examples like this?
 
