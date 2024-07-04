  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Fighters that casuals love but hardcore fans are no longer excited for?

So I'll start with the obvious ones.

McGregor: dude hasn't fought in years, and hasn't won a fight on even longer. Don't think there's anything left to say about him at this point.

Jones: he's amazing, for sure, but I think it's general consensus at this point that he's holding out for a big money fight with stipe and then riding off onto the sunset.

Covington: similar boat as McGregor, dude has accomplished f*** all in years, yet for some reason it's still marketed and hyped

Any others come to mind?
 
I think even the casuals have turned on Colby after his last performance.

I'd say maybe O'Malley but that's only due to his appearance and personality rather than his fighting style. I personally think he's great.
 
