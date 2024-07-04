Fighters that casuals love but hardcore fans are no longer excited for?

So I'll start with the obvious ones.



McGregor: dude hasn't fought in years, and hasn't won a fight on even longer. Don't think there's anything left to say about him at this point.



Jones: he's amazing, for sure, but I think it's general consensus at this point that he's holding out for a big money fight with stipe and then riding off onto the sunset.



Covington: similar boat as McGregor, dude has accomplished f*** all in years, yet for some reason it's still marketed and hyped



Any others come to mind?