Fighters signed to the UFC that never fought in the UFC

For Movsar Evloev's second fight, the UFC booked him in a rematch against Zhenhong Lu, in what would have been Lu's UFC debut.

Instead, Lu dropped out of the fight due to a cut, was quietly removed from the UFC roster a year later, and never fought again.

Anyone know what happened?

Zhenhong Lu ruled out of UFC on ESPN+ 15 fight vs. Movsar Evloev

It appears Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 15 card will go down with one bout short of a full lineup.
Dong Hyung Ma and Zhenhong Lu removed from UFC roster

Several fighters have been removed from the UFC roster. Among the names notable by their sudden absence were Dong Hyung Ma and Zhenhong Lu. Hyung Ma (16-11-3) has lost his last three UFC fights.
Ivan "Ural Hulk" Shtyrkov

Pulled out due to "illness" after weighing-in, then it comes out he melted the pre-fight drug test. Went right back to Russia.
 
There's loads.

Josiah Harrell signed but failed a medical and had to have a heart operation or something. There was something similar with Askar Askar.

Jorge Gonzalez signed but then melted the piss cup before he fought which also happened to Joilton Lutterbach recently.

Timo Feucht signed but then a bunch of neo nazi stuff from his past cropped up so he got quietly cut.

Ante Delija signed on as late replacement to fight Gane but he was still under contract with PFL so they nixed it and he had to go back there (shame as I think he'd have done okay in UFC)

Slim Trabelsi signed but there were arguments as to who his agent was between Ali and Lopez and in the end it prevented him fighting and in the end Lopez took him to Bellator (Lopez also simply didn't tell Lazy King he had a UFC offer so he'd sign with PFL who were offering more money which gave him more commission).
 
