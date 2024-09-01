Fighters signed to the UFC that never fought in the UFC

EndlessCritic
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2013
- Messages
- 36,665
- Reaction score
- 29,728
For Movsar Evloev's second fight, the UFC booked him in a rematch against Zhenhong Lu, in what would have been Lu's UFC debut.
Instead, Lu dropped out of the fight due to a cut, was quietly removed from the UFC roster a year later, and never fought again.
Anyone know what happened?
Instead, Lu dropped out of the fight due to a cut, was quietly removed from the UFC roster a year later, and never fought again.
Anyone know what happened?
Zhenhong Lu ruled out of UFC on ESPN+ 15 fight vs. Movsar Evloev
It appears Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 15 card will go down with one bout short of a full lineup.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Dong Hyung Ma and Zhenhong Lu removed from UFC roster
Several fighters have been removed from the UFC roster. Among the names notable by their sudden absence were Dong Hyung Ma and Zhenhong Lu. Hyung Ma (16-11-3) has lost his last three UFC fights.
asianmma.com