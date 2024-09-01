Fighters signed to the UFC that never fought in the UFC

There's loads.



Josiah Harrell signed but failed a medical and had to have a heart operation or something. There was something similar with Askar Askar.



Jorge Gonzalez signed but then melted the piss cup before he fought which also happened to Joilton Lutterbach recently.



Timo Feucht signed but then a bunch of neo nazi stuff from his past cropped up so he got quietly cut.



Ante Delija signed on as late replacement to fight Gane but he was still under contract with PFL so they nixed it and he had to go back there (shame as I think he'd have done okay in UFC)



Slim Trabelsi signed but there were arguments as to who his agent was between Ali and Lopez and in the end it prevented him fighting and in the end Lopez took him to Bellator (Lopez also simply didn't tell Lazy King he had a UFC offer so he'd sign with PFL who were offering more money which gave him more commission).