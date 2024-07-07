Fighters should be able to fight every week if they want (yeah i know it's a business but let the fighters fight)

Take Khamzat Chimaev for example: there's a good chance in 2020 he would have smashed Usman and Pereira on the same night. That guy was a different fighter then than he is not; he really was "smash everybody". but holding up his career and the politics of advertising fights and making fighters wait for months at a time between fights, hurt Chimaev and now, years later he is not even the same fighter.



Let the fighters fight. Let Pereira fight as often as he wants; every week if he wants to. LET THE FIGHTERS FIGHT.