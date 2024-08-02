Fighters Picks In Umar vs Corey Matchup

Many fighters have trained with and met Cory and think he is a good dude. He certainly as the better striking but I don’t think he has the takedown defense to win here.
 
Gabe said:
Many fighters have trained with and met Cory and think he is a good dude. He certainly as the better striking but I don’t think he has the takedown defense to win here.
I'm a fan of Corey myself. He is very good and got that real fighter's mentality. But he is a betting underdog, and just observing these mma picks over the years, they are notoriously bad picking the right side.
 
I definitely think Cory is a live dog in this fight but I don't like his chances if it becomes a grappling heavy match.

These heavy numbers of votes in his favor remind me of the fighters choosing Oliveira over Makhachev at a rate of like 4 to 1 though lol.
 
Fighters tend to pick who they are rooting for and more of them know Sandhagen.
 
kingmob6 said:


Just posted the final score in the video, which is 27-8 for Corey.

Seems like Corey is doomed; majority of fighters are wrong about 80% of the time in these type of matchups from prior observations.
They pick on emotions not on reality.
 
svmr_db said:
I definitely think Cory is a live dog in this fight but I don't like his chances if it becomes a grappling heavy match.

These heavy numbers of votes in his favor remind me of the fighters choosing Oliveira over Makhachev at a rate of like 4 to 1 though lol.
Also Umar has a nice jab and can gage distance well on the feet, I think he has the ability to play the striking game long enough with Sandhagen to get him comfortable and/or in a good position then shoot, and gas tank wise he has the ability to do that all day.

I think Sandhagens Granby Rolls are cool and I like how he gets entangled on the opponents legs so he can stand up but it's not always as effective as more orthodox techniques.

And yeah I feel like this match has the old story of the fan favorite savvy and very fun vet losing to the more conventional up and comer written all over it.

Usman hasn't faced competition like Sandhagen, but he always meets the moment when his competition goes up.

I don't know how much Trevor Whitman can add to Corey's game either, but it will be interesting to see.
 
Wrestlers: "the wrestler"
Loopy: "Ermahgerd-a-gumba-oompaloompa-derpmedov, I can't say his name, but that one."
 
umar is only the slight betting favourite because he hasnt fought the higher ups in the division. skillwise umar is not less than Sandhagen.
everybody in the video was praising cory's footwork and striking but everything changes when the other guy can also strike but has elite level grappling. umar will not only strike with him, but also get cory down.

that is a real threat and Cory better improve his wrestling real quick. but who knows, maybe he has?
 
Hassan Mouzine said:
umar is only the slight betting favourite because he hasnt fought the higher ups in the division. skillwise umar is not less than Sandhagen.
everybody in the video was praising cory's footwork and striking but everything changes when the other guy can also strike but has elite level grappling. umar will not only strike with him, but also get cory down.

that is a real threat and Cory better improve his wrestling real quick. but who knows, maybe he has?
he definitely has. he was scheduled to fight umar already and had previous camp for him.
 
