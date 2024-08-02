Fighters Picks In Umar vs Corey Matchup

svmr_db said: I definitely think Cory is a live dog in this fight but I don't like his chances if it becomes a grappling heavy match.



These heavy numbers of votes in his favor remind me of the fighters choosing Oliveira over Makhachev at a rate of like 4 to 1 though lol.

Also Umar has a nice jab and can gage distance well on the feet, I think he has the ability to play the striking game long enough with Sandhagen to get him comfortable and/or in a good position then shoot, and gas tank wise he has the ability to do that all day.I think Sandhagens Granby Rolls are cool and I like how he gets entangled on the opponents legs so he can stand up but it's not always as effective as more orthodox techniques.And yeah I feel like this match has the old story of the fan favorite savvy and very fun vet losing to the more conventional up and comer written all over it.Usman hasn't faced competition like Sandhagen, but he always meets the moment when his competition goes up.I don't know how much Trevor Whitman can add to Corey's game either, but it will be interesting to see.