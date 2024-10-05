Fighters admitting they are injured after the fact is an excuse to discredit close fights and to rally support from casual fans.

Alex Pereira just "admitted" that he had a knee injury leading up to his fight with Jan OVER a year ago.



Honestly this is a bullshit and clearly dishonest take by Alex. He only came out and said this once the rhetoric that Jan might have beat him surfaced. He is just trying to discredit Jan because it was his closest fight and is even making excuses to why it happened. Lots of fighters come into fights injured, but they always will talk themselves up if they win, but they will never admit that the fight was close and they could have easily lost a decision. Fighters will blame a loss on an injury before admitting they got bested most of the time.



If Alex would have lost, I guarantee right after the fight he would have came out and said that he had a knee injury.



The only logical conclusion to why he would come out and say this now, and anyone saying otherwise is just riding the Poatan bandwagon.



This points to his confidence being compromised if he has to either make shit up, or he is going out of his way to say things that his CHAMA dickriders will back him up on regardless if its true or not.



Its like if you were only 85% confident about something, so you say something to get your sycophants excited about so that it creates this environment where he is surrounded by yes men.



Rountree by KO



Lots of fighters do this, and its just a mental trick that sometimes works, but they are ultimately not being real with themselves.