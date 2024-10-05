Fighters admitting they are injured after the fact is an excuse to discredit close fights and to rally support from casual fans.

Alex Pereira just "admitted" that he had a knee injury leading up to his fight with Jan OVER a year ago.

Honestly this is a bullshit and clearly dishonest take by Alex. He only came out and said this once the rhetoric that Jan might have beat him surfaced. He is just trying to discredit Jan because it was his closest fight and is even making excuses to why it happened. Lots of fighters come into fights injured, but they always will talk themselves up if they win, but they will never admit that the fight was close and they could have easily lost a decision. Fighters will blame a loss on an injury before admitting they got bested most of the time.

If Alex would have lost, I guarantee right after the fight he would have came out and said that he had a knee injury.

The only logical conclusion to why he would come out and say this now, and anyone saying otherwise is just riding the Poatan bandwagon.

This points to his confidence being compromised if he has to either make shit up, or he is going out of his way to say things that his CHAMA dickriders will back him up on regardless if its true or not.

Its like if you were only 85% confident about something, so you say something to get your sycophants excited about so that it creates this environment where he is surrounded by yes men.

Rountree by KO

Lots of fighters do this, and its just a mental trick that sometimes works, but they are ultimately not being real with themselves.
 
There are literally books written about this

9LEZzzn.jpg


jRhDNoL.jpg
 
The cope of this thread is surreal.
{<jordan}

So fighters don't get injuries

Or

They should disclose prior
and not get approved to fight (make a paycheck)

Or

Risk being targeted at the weak point

<{RoseRun}>

The sheer lack of common sense, experience and critical thinking here is gold.

How do you explain when all these fighters have (documented) surgeries after?

Black magic? Jesus?
Tooth fairy telling you what to think?
Toot your trumpet, but Alex ain't Jamie Varner.
 
correct me if im wrong
i have never heard jones saying he was injured before the fight

well ive seen him get his toes snapped but didnt matter

all fighters basicaly has injuries and is not 100 percent
 
CasualBot said:
The cope of this thread is surreal.
{<jordan}

So fighters don't get injuries

Or

They should disclose prior
and not get approved to fight (make a paycheck)

Or

Risk being targeted at the weak point

<{RoseRun}>

The sheer lack of common sense, experience and critical thinking here is gold.

How do you explain when all these fighters have (documented) surgeries after?

Black magic? Jesus?
Tooth fairy telling you what to think?
Toot your trumpet, but Alex ain't Jamie Varner.
6265b68433b4cd953dc3bde684eccd83.500x300x15.gif

You right now

They are lying about to the degree in which it effects them if they are still winning title fights and the fact he was able to put it off for so long also points to it not being a serious injury. Casual fans will hear this story and now it paints a picture that Alex was on crutches during his camp.

Alex is a human just like everyone else. Its like when Rogan claims Yoel Romero is some superhuman experiment. No one is winning UFC title fights on one leg. He probably had a low grade tear, but it just happens to be during his most close fight? Seems like he and his fans are the ones who are coping.
 
Yeah shit like this is way whinier than what you're complaining about. Sound like a fucking Karen
 
Legendary said:
6265b68433b4cd953dc3bde684eccd83.500x300x15.gif

You right now

They are lying about to the degree in which it effects them if they are still winning title fights and the fact he was able to put it off for so long also points to it not being a serious injury. Casual fans will hear this story and now it paints a picture that Alex was on crutches during his camp.

Alex is a human just like everyone else. Its like when Rogan claims Yoel Romero is some superhuman experiment. No one is winning UFC title fights on one leg. He probably had a low grade tear, but it just happens to be during his most close fight? Seems like he and his fans are the ones who are coping.
Now you're babbling about rogan and crutches.

<suzylol>
 
